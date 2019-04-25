Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageActress Nancy Lee Grahn to host fan events in New Jersey

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Clifton - Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn ("General Hospital") is embarking on her East Coast tour next month, which will include a few events in the state of New Jersey.
Grahn has played lawyer Alexis Davis on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital since 1996.
On May 19, Grahn will be doing a midday event, from noon to 3 p.m., at The Shannon Rose in Clifton, New Jersey. On that same evening, Grahn will be hosting a private dinner in Clifton, where the proceeds will benefit The Smile Train, in honor of her mother's 90th birthday, which she celebrated last month. Most impressive is the fact that this dinner will be cooked by the actress herself.
She will be in the "Big Apple" one day prior, on May 18, where she will be hosting a private dinner at the Emerald Inn in Manhattan.
To learn more about Nancy Lee Grahn's upcoming fan events on the East Coast, check out her official homepage.
For more information on Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn, follow her on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with veteran actress Nancy Lee Grahn back in January of 2019.
More about Nancy Lee Grahn, Actress, General hospital, New jersey
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Far-right party leaders meet in Prague ahead of EU vote
Forest fires blight Europe amid drought fears
Sudan braces for 'million-strong' protest march
Russian city with Korean flavour welcomes Kim
Joe Biden: Popular, seasoned Democrat with a cumbersome past
US white supremacist who lynched black man is executed
Climate protests hit London's bustling financial hub
Ford expands electric vehicle investment
Far-right Vox wants to shake up Spain's election
Review: Madonna and Maluma release visually striking video for 'Medellín' Special