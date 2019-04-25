Grahn
has played lawyer Alexis Davis on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital
since 1996.
On May 19, Grahn will be doing a midday event, from noon to 3 p.m., at The Shannon Rose in Clifton, New Jersey. On that same evening, Grahn will be hosting a private dinner in Clifton, where the proceeds will benefit The Smile Train, in honor of her mother's 90th birthday, which she celebrated last month. Most impressive is the fact that this dinner will be cooked by the actress herself.
She will be in the "Big Apple" one day prior, on May 18, where she will be hosting a private dinner at the Emerald Inn in Manhattan.
