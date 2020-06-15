Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress and scream queen Brooke Lewis Bellas is honoring three brides that had to postpone their weddings due to COVID-19 with a clothing line giveaway. On June 1, the ladies were virtually celebrating Brooke's wedding anniversary and chose to create a giveaway to celebrate three brides with a cozy "Bridal Rock Your Hot Mess" long sleeve, cold shoulder, white shirt filled with love. The giveaway contest will begin on June 12, and the three winners will be announced on June 19, 2020. To enter for this giveaway contest, "Once I got engaged, I felt so inspired to add the 'Bridal & Bachelorette' style to our 'Rock Your Hot Mess' line and Alison was all in. Since 'MetalBabe' and I are all about female empowerment and giving back, we could not think of a better way to support brides who had to postpone their weddings than to 'Rock Your Hot Mess' and own it. Now, that is a great gift in every sense of the word," Brooke Lewis Bellas elaborated. To learn more about Brooke Lewis Bellas and the "Rock Your Hot Mess" clothing line, The rock and roll lifestyle company Metal Babe Mayhem, owned by Alison "MetalBabe" Cohen, a rock journalist with a clothing line, joined forces with actress and TV personality Brooke Lewis Bellas. The women recognized three brides that had to postpone their weddings due to COVID-19, with their Bridal & Bachelorette ' Rock Your Hot Mess ' hit clothing line giveaway in the month of June. "I am so excited to partner with Brooke and honor three rock and roll brides for this giveaway," Alison "MetalBabe" Cohen exclaimed. "I personally know a few people who had to postpone their weddings this year and it's just devastating."On June 1, the ladies were virtually celebrating Brooke's wedding anniversary and chose to create a giveaway to celebrate three brides with a cozy "Bridal Rock Your Hot Mess" long sleeve, cold shoulder, white shirt filled with love. The giveaway contest will begin on June 12, and the three winners will be announced on June 19, 2020. To enter for this giveaway contest, click here Brooke Lewis Bellas , who is also an author, remarked that she was an "empowered single woman a long time." "In that time period, I was a bridesmaid and bachelorette in 18 weddings. I had been reminiscing about all the bachelorette parties and weekends I had attended and all the 'late night' champagne toasts with the ladies, or the 'walk-of-shame' mornings or flights home from Vegas with nothing cute and comfy to rock," she said."Once I got engaged, I felt so inspired to add the 'Bridal & Bachelorette' style to our 'Rock Your Hot Mess' line and Alison was all in. Since 'MetalBabe' and I are all about female empowerment and giving back, we could not think of a better way to support brides who had to postpone their weddings than to 'Rock Your Hot Mess' and own it. Now, that is a great gift in every sense of the word," Brooke Lewis Bellas elaborated.To learn more about Brooke Lewis Bellas and the "Rock Your Hot Mess" clothing line, click here More about Brooke Lewis Bellas, Brides, Wedding, Covid19 Brooke Lewis Bellas Brides Wedding Covid19