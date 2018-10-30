Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Caitlin Carmichael chatted with Digital Journal about her acting projects "Life, Itself" and "Dwight in Shining Armor." She also discussed the impact of technology on the entertainment business. Carmichael continued, "I was so fortunate to have traveled to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to promote the movie and to celebrate its release. The night of the world premiere is a memory I will never forget. I have never felt so overcome with happiness as I did at TIFF." On working in Dwight in Shining Armor, she revealed that "every day on the set is truly magical. "Our entire cast and crew is a family at this point, and each moment of filming feels like I am living a fairytale," she said. Regarding her future plans, she said, "I just took the ACT and SAT, so my next upcoming milestone is graduating high school this coming spring. I've been working really hard to balance homework and filming, and I am excited to start the next chapter of my life by diving into the college application process." She continued, "My newest movie, Epiphany, will premiere in 2019. In this movie, my character Luka serves as a symbol of femininity as she seeks to create her own identity and spirituality in a male-dominated world." For aspiring actors, Carmichael said, "I think an important piece of advice would be that it's okay to hear 'no.' It’s impossible to be perfect for every role you audition for, but it's crucial to use every audition as a learning opportunity. Personally, hearing 'no' really keeps me humble and makes me truly grateful for every yes." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Carmichael said, "I think technology has really expanded the ways we are able to produce content. Audiences can stream content from social media and can take it anywhere. This new form of accessibility creates the need for more content to be produced and helps promote shows and movies. Technology also really helps shows gain popularity through advertisement on Instagram and Snapchat, for example." She continued, "My experience working for Netflix on their original movie Wheelman was very enlightening. The fact that the film was distributed on the Netflix website and app allowed it to release in 190 countries to 120 million subscribers all at once." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, Carmichael said, "I am always on my phone. Technology is incredibly helpful to allow me to study scripts on my phone and look up any means of inspiration I need right before a scene, whether it be a song to trigger an emotion, a video to help my character's accent. Also, social media helps me stay active with my followers during breaks on set." For her fans, she shared that she is overwhelmed with the love Life, Itself is receiving, and she can't wait for the world to meet Princess Gretta in Dwight in Shining Armor. "This show is very different than anything I've worked on, and I'm extremely proud of Gretta's character development over the multiple episodes with different storylines we've filmed so far," she said. To learn more about teen actress Caitlin Carmichael, check out her "Filming Life, Itself with a director and cast that I look up to was completely surreal," she said. "I felt like I was dreaming the whole time. I am enamored with the way the film turned out, and I truly don’t believe there’s another movie like it. Also, social media helps me stay active with my followers during breaks on set."For her fans, she shared that she is overwhelmed with the love Life, Itself is receiving, and she can't wait for the world to meet Princess Gretta in Dwight in Shining Armor. "This show is very different than anything I've worked on, and I'm extremely proud of Gretta's character development over the multiple episodes with different storylines we've filmed so far," she said.