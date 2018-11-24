Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Ted Maritz chatted with Digital Journal about his role in the western "Big Kill." Maritz also opened up about the impact of technology on the entertainment business. Particularly impressive about Maritz is that he has a background in Aerospace Engineering and he was part of a Lockheed Martin team that sent a lander to Mars. "It's crazy since, on Monday, November 26, the Mars lander that I worked on is hopefully going to land on Mars," he said. "It has been a long time coming. The last time I worked on that project was two years ago. I am happy to hopefully see it land." Each day, the actor is motivated by "his ability to follow his dreams." "There are so many people out there in the world that don't get those chances," he said. "That motivates me to get up every day and keep going at it. I put a lot of work, time, effort and energy at it." Maritz's advice for aspiring actors is to have "patience." "There are so many people out there that want things right away, and they don't have patience," he said. "Patience is the biggest thing. It's a waiting game. If it is something that you really love to do, it is going to happen. You just need to stick with it." He acknowledged that the entertainment industry has changed a little bit and these days, he can do a lot of the initial processes, regarding auditions, via his phone (such as filming his own auditions). His credits include Netflix's Our Souls At Night starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and he had guest star roles on AMC's Better Call Saul and Preacher, among others. "Preacher was an excellent shoot. That was really fun to do," he admitted. In his roles, Maritz plays a wide range of ages, such as high school students, young lawyers, military cadets, and clergy; moreover, Maritz has starred in several short films and has also appeared in independent features. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Maritz said, "Technology is absolutely beautiful. There is so much content, and that creates more opportunities for actors. It can be a bit daunting since there are so many shows out there on the streaming services." He continued, "From a consumer's point of view, it can be overwhelming, but from an actor's point of view, it is a perfect dream because there is so much content out there that you can get experience on and hone your skills. Technology is a double-edged sword." For viewers and fans, Maritz concluded about Big Kill, "If you are a fan of the signature western from the old days, you will love Big Kill. 