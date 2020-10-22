Email
article imageActor Mike Manning teases 'Back to Nature' abstract video project

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Mike Manning has teased a new abstract video project on his social media pages, which is entitled "Back to Nature."
Clementine Heath was responsible for the art direction, M Ellen Burns did the camera and the editing, with music by Natlie Rachel Moss.
This abstract video may be seen on his Instagram page.
An Emmy award-winning producer, Manning recently joined the cast of Days of Our Lives on NBC, where he plays the role of Charlie.
He also stars in the hit digital drama series The Bay, as Caleb McKinnon. On November 10, The Bay will be debuting new episodes of Season 6.
