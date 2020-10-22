Actor Mike Manning has teased a new abstract video project on his social media pages, which is entitled "Back to Nature."
Clementine Heath was responsible for the art direction, M Ellen Burns did the camera and the editing, with music by Natlie Rachel Moss.
This abstract video may be seen on his Instagram page.
An Emmy award-winning producer, Manning recently joined the cast of Days of Our Lives
on NBC, where he plays the role of Charlie.
He also stars in the hit digital drama series The Bay
, as Caleb McKinnon. On November 10, The Bay
will be debuting new episodes of Season 6.
Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young