Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Kirk Bovill chatted with Digital Journal about playing Henry Kissinger in the film "Vice," which comes out on December 25.

On his portrayal of Henry Kissinger, Bovill said, "It was amazing. You are playing an iconic person that is known, and you are doing that alongside Steve Carell who played Donald Rumsfeld and Christian Bale, who starred as Dick Cheney. Kissinger was kind of difficult to play due to his accent. The script was written by Adam McKay, who also directed the film."

Bovill continued, "Those are the kinds of things that any working actor dreams of doing. It doesn't get better than that. It was such a surreal experience, from getting booked to do it to actually playing the role."

"We had a great time on the set," Bovill said, about working with his fellow cast-mates on Vice. He revealed that Bale had to gain 60 pounds for the part of Cheney. "Sam Rockwell kills it as George W. Bush, as you would expect," he said.

Digital transformation of the entertainment industry

On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Bovill said, "Right now, in terms of content being provided, it is an unparalleled time. The streaming services are doing their own original material now, and they can draw the top talent. You see all these top stars (such as Julia Roberts, Michael Douglas, and Alan Arkin) branching out in the streaming side. It's all this top-level talent that you would normally see on the big screen."

Bovill added, "Most recently, Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, signed a deal with Amazon Studios. The industry has really changed with the streaming platforms."

Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, Bovill said, "I use technology a lot to cut and tape my own auditions. The camera and the sound on the iPhone are fine for self-tape auditions."

A loving husband, Bovill praised his wife, actress Joni Bovill for being "amazing." In the Amazon Prime series, Bosch, Joni plays Ida, who is the assistant to the Chief of Police.

Bovill concluded about the film Vice, "It will pick up with the rise of Dick Cheney and it is rooted in truth; moreover, they are some funny things in it. You will see some amazing acting performances, and it will have a lot of Oscar buzz for sure."