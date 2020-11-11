By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment On Sunday, November 15, John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard" fame) will participate in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment. Schneider is an American actor and country music singer-songwriter. He is best known for his portrayal of Bo Duke in the hit television action/comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard; moreover, he starred as Jonathan Kent in the TV series Smallville, and he competed in the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars, last fall. In addition to his acting career, Schneider has been a singer since the early '80s, where he released nine studio albums and a greatest hits collection, as well as 18 singles. Schneider has two new studio albums: the inspirational Recycling Grace, and the southern rock project, Redneck Rebel. To learn more about this upcoming fan event, starring John Schneider, For more information on actor John Schneider, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with An intimate group of fans will join him for a virtual question and answer (Q&A) session via Zoom, and a virtual cocktail. All of the profits go towards Cedars CanSupport , which helps cancer patients and their families.Schneider is an American actor and country music singer-songwriter. He is best known for his portrayal of Bo Duke in the hit television action/comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard; moreover, he starred as Jonathan Kent in the TV series Smallville, and he competed in the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars, last fall.In addition to his acting career, Schneider has been a singer since the early '80s, where he released nine studio albums and a greatest hits collection, as well as 18 singles. Schneider has two new studio albums: the inspirational Recycling Grace, and the southern rock project, Redneck Rebel.To learn more about this upcoming fan event, starring John Schneider, click here For more information on actor John Schneider, check out his official homepage , and his Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with John Schneider about his new music, film Stand On It, and being an artist in the digital age. More about John Schneider, Virtual, Fan, Event, the dukes of hazzard John Schneider Virtual Fan Event the dukes of hazzard Actor