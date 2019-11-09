Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Jocko Sims chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the hit NBC medical drama series "New Amsterdam" and its fall finale on November 19. He also spoke about being an actor in the digital age. "I am now living both dreams: playing the head of the Cardiac Surgical Department on New Amsterdam," he added. He is drawn to his character, Dr. Floyd Reynolds, since he is "very passionate about his work." "I also like that he fights for the underdogs, and that's so great," he explained. "My character decided that nine percent of all surgeons are women. That's how low the number was, so he decided to restaff his hospital with women of color to be surgeons. That was in the third episode of season one and that really appealed to me." On his motivations in acting, he remarked, "I have always loved to entertain. I don't like the spotlight and the invasion of privacy aspect of it, but I like to entertain and be creative in front of people and make them laugh and cry, and that's always fun." The fall finale of New Amsterdam will air on Tuesday, November 19, on NBC and then, it will return in the spring of 2020. "The safety of all of our doctors will be in jeopardy. Nobody's safe," he hinted about the fall finale. On being an actor in this digital age, Sims said, "It is quite interesting. It is very exciting. When I was a kid, we had three channels, and we know where to turn for things. When I think of the digital age, I think of streaming. As an actor, there are more jobs and more opportunities." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Never underestimate the amount of work that has to go into this. I've been coaching actors for the past 12 to 13 years, and my advice is the harder young actors work, the further they will go on. People who work hard, but don't have enough talent, will get further along than people who don't work hard and have more talent than them. Also, people need to get into acting classes and study their craft." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Still Searching." He listed Oscar winner Denzel Washington and filmmaker Ava DuVernay as his dream acting partners. "I think Denzel is fantastic and he is a beast. He makes you laugh and cry, and he's a well-put-together soul. Ava is a writer, producer, and director. She is just fantastic," he said. In his spare time, Sims enjoys cooking and he shared that he learned how to cook by watching YouTube videos. "I went to the culinary school of YouTube. That's where I saw my favorite cooking shows and that's how I became really good. I've been doing that for two years now and I just love to cook," he said. "I went to the culinary school of YouTube. That's where I saw my favorite cooking shows and that's how I became really good. I've been doing that for two years now and I just love to cook," he said.