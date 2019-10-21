Email
article imageActor Dennis Quaid is engaged to 26-year-old doctoral student

By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Odd News
Acclaimed actor and musician Dennis Quaid, age 65, has confirmed his engagement to 26-year-old doctoral student Laura Savoie.
Quaid proposed to his girlfriend Laura Savoie after dating her for several months. People Magazine reported that Savoie graduated as a valedictorian from Pepperdine University. She is expected to graduate in 2021 with a Ph.D. in accounting.
Dennis Quaid and his band, The Sharks, had released their album, Out of the Box, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. It is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported, they released that collection on vinyl just in time for Record Store Day.
In February of 2019, they performed a concert at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, which coincided with Valentine's Day.
To learn more about Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: Dennis Quaid chatted with Digital Journal back in February of 2019.
More about Dennis quaid, Actor, doctoral, Student, Laura Savoie
 
