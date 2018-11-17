Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Blake Cooper Griffin chatted with Digital Journal about his latest project "Beerfest: Thirst for Victory" on CW Seed. On his plans for the future, Griffin said, "I want to keep connecting to friends and family. Professionally, I want to continue playing all these interesting characters, I want to do more comedy, and I am also writing. I love doing diverse roles." Digital transformation of entertainment On the impact of technology on the film and TV industry, with Griffin's work, in particular, the actor said, "CW Seed is the streaming sister network of CW. I love CW Seed. You can see some of your favorite CW shows that are on TV now, and you can also see some awesome shows from the past. I love that since it really puts the viewer in control. CW Seed is like Amazon and Netflix." He continued, "As an actor, technology created opportunities to tell a diverse amount of stories. There is so much exciting content out there. Also, social media allows people to express their views on the movie, and I get to hear their feedback." While he enjoys having hard copies of the scripts, he acknowledged that everything these days is going into more of a digital medium. "Now, each person can cultivate their own entertainment experience based on the things that they respond to and that is really exciting," he said. Griffin is known for his roles on such popular primetime shows as AMC's Preacher, CW's 90210 reboot, and TNT's Major Crimes, among others. His notable film work includes Helen Hunt's Ride, and Life of a King where he starred opposite Cuba Gooding Jr. He also starred in the civil rights drama and feature film Love Is All You Need? Aside from his acting endeavors, Griffin regularly lends his voice to progressive causes. "I have done a lot of voter registration campaigns, where I encourage millennials to get involved in politics," he said. "I want to get people to vote and to encourage everybody to make their voices heard. That is a big part of what I do in my spare time." In Beerfest: Thirst for Victory, he stars as Scott. He revealed that this is CW Seed's first original full-length feature, and it follows a group of 20-something friends struggling to recapture the rowdy glory of their days in college. It was inspired by the 2006 cult movie Beerfest. "I had so much fun shooting that. The cast was so great. It is a movie about reclaiming the fun of college," he admitted. "It's a comedy, and I got the chance to exercise a different muscle. I really enjoyed it."On his plans for the future, Griffin said, "I want to keep connecting to friends and family. Professionally, I want to continue playing all these interesting characters, I want to do more comedy, and I am also writing. I love doing diverse roles."On the impact of technology on the film and TV industry, with Griffin's work, in particular, the actor said, "CW Seed is the streaming sister network of CW. I love CW Seed. You can see some of your favorite CW shows that are on TV now, and you can also see some awesome shows from the past. I love that since it really puts the viewer in control. CW Seed is like Amazon and Netflix."He continued, "As an actor, technology created opportunities to tell a diverse amount of stories. There is so much exciting content out there. Also, social media allows people to express their views on the movie, and I get to hear their feedback."While he enjoys having hard copies of the scripts, he acknowledged that everything these days is going into more of a digital medium. "Now, each person can cultivate their own entertainment experience based on the things that they respond to and that is really exciting," he said.Griffin is known for his roles on such popular primetime shows as AMC's Preacher, CW's 90210 reboot, and TNT's Major Crimes, among others. His notable film work includes Helen Hunt's Ride, and Life of a King where he starred opposite Cuba Gooding Jr. He also starred in the civil rights drama and feature film Love Is All You Need?Aside from his acting endeavors, Griffin regularly lends his voice to progressive causes. "I have done a lot of voter registration campaigns, where I encourage millennials to get involved in politics," he said. "I want to get people to vote and to encourage everybody to make their voices heard. That is a big part of what I do in my spare time." More about Actor, Blake Cooper Griffin, Beerfest Thirst for Victory, CW Seed Actor Blake Cooper Griffin Beerfest Thirst for ... CW Seed