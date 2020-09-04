Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Abby Quinn chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new films "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" and "Good Girls Get High." She recalled her experience in "Little Women" and opened up about being an actress in the digital age. "Aside from screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, I am a huge fans of Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons, who is one of my favorite actors. It was the highlight of my life getting to work on this film and working with everyone in it," she added. In Good Girls Get High, she played the lead role of Sam, and it is streaming on HBO Max. "It was great. I filmed that two years ago, but it just came out and it has been really exciting. We had a great time shooting that. My family thinks it's really funny," she said. In Little Women, she played the role of Annie Moffat, where she starred opposite Emma Watson. "That was amazing," she said. "Getting to be in Greta Gerwig's version was incredible. I've seen it now five times. It is really special." On being an actress in the digital age, she admitted, "I am not huge on social media." "I have an Instagram and Twitter, but I just try to have fun with them. I try not to take it too seriously and I try to focus on the work. I think it can be really helpful in telling my family and followers about the projects that I have coming out." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "It's easy to get in the mindset that there might be one way of getting somewhere or one path to take. I found that it's up to you as an individual to make those decisions and anyone can get there a different way. It's important to try to stay true to yourself and stick to what makes you comfortable. Try to seek out projects that inspire you. At the end of the day, it's your career and it's important to feel fulfilled." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Out there somewhere." Quinn defined the word success as "coming home at the end of the day, and feeling fulfilled, whether it's in work or in personal relationships. It's about really listening to what makes you happy." "Success is about honoring the voice inside of you that is telling you what is really inspiring," she explained. For her fans, she concluded about her new film projects, "I hope they watch them and I hope they enjoy them. They are both extremely different films and I hope they take people's minds off what is going on right now in the world." Abby Quinn Cat Gwynn She appears in I'm Thinking of Ending Things, where her character is one of the Tulsey Town Girls. It's a soft serve ice cream parlor where the couple stops through as the film is getting scary and creepy. "My character pops up halfway through the film. 