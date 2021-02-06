Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Rising actor Aaron Fors chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the film "As Long as I'm Famous" on Amazon Prime. "Bruce was great. He focused a lot on the performances, the writing, and we did a lot of rehearsals. Sometimes, we did a lot of takes, sometimes we did a few takes," he added. In As Long As I'm Famous, Fors stars as Sid Lumet opposite David Chokachi, who plays Gene Tunney. "It was so much fun to do," he admitted. "Playing Sid was a heavy responsibility. Sid is a heavy character and a human being. I am playing a fantasized version of Sidney Lumet, who lived a tremendous and heavy life, to begin with. He is so emotionally complex, and in a sense, I portray him as a chameleon." "David [Chokachi] was great. He was just so good. He is a good, kind, and fun person to be around as a person. He was committed and focused on this film. David is such a professional and it was wonderful to work with him," Fors said. The film earned a favorable review from Fors remarked about the film, "I think the film is most powerful and most meaningful on the level of speaking about secrets, speaking about privacy, and I think anyone that has had to live a life that isn't safe or acceptable especially in Hollywood. For me, that's where it really spoke." "Everyone in the film is struggling with secrets and the expectation to be someone whether they are that person or not. It's a testament to trying to live the life that you want to live and be the person that you want to be. I advocate for doing so, fighting to be who you are, even in a world where that is not always easy," he concluded. As Long as I'm Famous is available on Amazon Prime Video by To learn more about Aaron Fors, check out his Aaron Fors as Sid in 'As Long As I'm Famous' Photo Courtesy of 'As Long As I'm Famous' It was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bruce Reisman. "I've been acting since I was eight years old. I had a lot of training with some really old-school acting studios, and this movie felt a lot like that. It had that old Hollywood feel that he wanted to portray in the film," he said."Bruce was great. He focused a lot on the performances, the writing, and we did a lot of rehearsals. Sometimes, we did a lot of takes, sometimes we did a few takes," he added.In As Long As I'm Famous, Fors stars as Sid Lumet opposite David Chokachi, who plays Gene Tunney. "It was so much fun to do," he admitted. "Playing Sid was a heavy responsibility. Sid is a heavy character and a human being. I am playing a fantasized version of Sidney Lumet, who lived a tremendous and heavy life, to begin with. He is so emotionally complex, and in a sense, I portray him as a chameleon.""David [Chokachi] was great. He was just so good. He is a good, kind, and fun person to be around as a person. He was committed and focused on this film. David is such a professional and it was wonderful to work with him," Fors said.The film earned a favorable review from Digital Journal , and Fors' acting performance was described as "dynamic" and "spellbinding."Fors remarked about the film, "I think the film is most powerful and most meaningful on the level of speaking about secrets, speaking about privacy, and I think anyone that has had to live a life that isn't safe or acceptable especially in Hollywood. For me, that's where it really spoke.""Everyone in the film is struggling with secrets and the expectation to be someone whether they are that person or not. It's a testament to trying to live the life that you want to live and be the person that you want to be. I advocate for doing so, fighting to be who you are, even in a world where that is not always easy," he concluded.As Long as I'm Famous is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here To learn more about Aaron Fors, check out his IMDb page website , and follow him on Instagram More about Aaron Fors, As Long As I'm Famous, Film, Digital Age, Actor Aaron Fors As Long As I m Famou... Film Digital Age Actor Bruce Reisman