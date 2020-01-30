It was written and directed by Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin
(The Bay
), and it stars Kristos Andrews as Charlie Laudenslager. This digital drama series on Vimeo earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
.
A Place Called Hollywood
Kristos Andrews in 'A Place Called Hollywood'
LANY Entertainment
is in the running for "Best Drama Series," "Best Director in a Drama" for Gregori J. Martin, "Best Lead Actor in a Drama" for Kristos Andrews, "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama" for Derrell Whitt for, "Best Guest Actor in a Drama" for Adetokumboh "Ade" M'Cormack, "Best Guest Actress in a Drama" for Meg Foster, "Best Production Design" for Alessandro Marvelli, "Best Soundtrack" for Michael Balch, and "Best Costume Design" for Melissa Morin.
The Indie Series Awards
honor the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series.
To learn more about A Place Called Hollywood
, check out its official website
, its Instagram page
, and its Facebook page
.