article image'A Mermaid for Christmas' trailer is out, headed to Amazon Prime

By Markos Papadatos     52 mins ago in Entertainment
The trailer for the upcoming holiday film "A Mermaid for Christmas" has been officially released, and the movie will be coming out later this month.
A Mermaid for Christmas will be available exclusively on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on November 26. Consumers can either purchase it or rent it for a limited 2019 release.
The official trailer for A Mermaid for Christmas may be seen below.
The film was written and directed by executive producer Michael Caruso. Barbara Caruso and Kyle Lowder also served as executive producers and the movie was filmed in Los Angeles, California.
The cast of actors features Kyle Lowder as Travis Hunter, Jessica Morris as Daphne, Kathleen Gati as Connie Hunter, Arianne Zucker as Tiffany Devereaux, Nadia Bjorlin as Vanessa Hunter, and Emmy winner Ian Buchanan as the narrator, among others.
