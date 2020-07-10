Rising actor Patrick Luwis ("BF for Hire") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That 70's Show reposted his TikTok impression of Kelso on their Instagram page. "That was great. I never wanted to get on TikTok and do any of those things but then somebody suggested I do skits. I decided to jump on and give it a try," he said. "It is a great outlet for creativity and it seems to be doing well."
On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's a weird time. You can get insights into people's personal lives via social media. There is an abundance of opportunities, and that's what I'm trying to do via YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, in an effort to get people's attention. It has never been easier to create your own things. It's a great tool if you are able to use it that way."
For young and aspiring actors, Luwis encouraged them to do as much as they possibly can. "Experience is the most valuable thing that you can have," he said. "Get involved with things. Take classes, do short films, and audition for everything. Get any experience you can and that is a phenomenal way to grow as an actor. The more that you put yourself out there and get involved, the more things are going to come your way."
"Also, don't put all of your eggs in the acting basket. Do other things. Live a full life and get experience elsewhere, since that will help you down the line with your acting," he said.
On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Patience."
Luwis shared that although he did many sports, he listed soccer is his sport of choice. When asked which track and field event he would do, he responded, "the 100 yard dash." "Iove the sprint and the intensity of a short dash. It fits more with my personality," he admitted.
Actor Patrick Luwis
Peter Kluge
He defined the word success as "loving what you do and doing what you love." "Success does not have to be as tangible as people make it. To me, success is a way of life," he said.
For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thank you to anyone who has supported me. It means so much to hear from people, especially when they appreciate your work. I love that."
To learn more about actor Patrick Luwis, check out his IMDb page and on Instagram.