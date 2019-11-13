Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - In 10 years since his first event on Governors Island, Jake Resnicow has become a force. The nightlife icon managed to host over 30,000 guests at the Javits Center and raise over half a million dollars for LGBTQ+ charities. On October 25, he hosted the "Ghostship" Halloween Party on the Hornblower Infinity in Pier 40. "Ghostship is one of my favorite events of the year because it's so unique. We actually take-over NYC's biggest mega-yacht, and at 1:30 am, sail to the Statue of Liberty. The energy, the costumes, the vibe is always over-the-top. Plus, everyone goes all out with their costumes," he exclaimed. On November 23, the highly-anticipated opening of the 5D nightclub, ZeroSpace, will take place. "I always look to create fully immersive experiences that incorporate all your senses. Digital age of entertainment On being an events producer in this digital age, Resnicow said, "In today's digital age, it's more important than ever to create opportunities for people to connect face-to-face on an authentic level. I love developing experiential events that take you away from your devices and on a journey." For young and aspiring event producers, he said, "Gain experience wherever you can. Find ways to get involved. Volunteer with a local nonprofit and help to plan a fundraising event. This will also give you a better perspective of what it takes from start to finish and be sure it’s really something you want to do. It’s not always as glamorous as it appears and there is a lot of pressure involved, but it is incredibly rewarding to see your hard work come to fruition and forge lasting memories and connections for your guests." Forbes dubbed Resnicow as the "event producer that is raising the bar and giving back." "I'm honored," he admitted. "I truly love what I do and giving back is a big part of it. I'm especially passionate about my initiative #PartyWithAPurpose. I approach each event from the lens of how can we do more and be extraordinary. Whether we're taking over a WaterPark or an arena, I challenge my incredible creative team to go the extra mile. Every event should be special and memorable." Life Ball Vienna Photo Courtesy of Life Ball Vienna Regarding his proudest professional moments, he said, "Pride this past year at the Javits Center was a major highlight. I was honored to bring together so many superstars to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. From Bette Midler to Cyndi Lauper and Cirque du Soleil, it was exhilarating to host 15,000 guests at a single event. I'm also proud to produce the Main Floor at Life Ball in Vienna. We've helped raise over $34 million to fight HIV/AIDS." Cyndi Lauper performs live at Pride main event Bryan Kwon Resnicow is super stoked for 2020. "This will be the 10th anniversary of my career, which started in 2010 with Pride on Governors Island. I am excited to raise the bar and introduce several original events and launch in new cities," he said. "Also, I plan to use my platform to increase voter participation in the next election," he said. "It's shocking that one in five LGBTQ+ individuals aren't registered to vote, despite the fact that our rights are constantly under attack. From housing discrimination to adoption policies, the fight for equality continues. We must inspire each and every member of our community to register and vote." For more information on events producer and nightlife sensation Jake Resnicow and his upcoming events, check out his Read More: In May of 2018, Jake Resnicow chatted with Markos Papadatos about how he took the " For more information on events producer and nightlife sensation Jake Resnicow and his upcoming events, check out his official website : In May of 2018, Jake Resnicow chatted with Markos Papadatos about how he took the " Life Ball " to the next level.