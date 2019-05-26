Drew Lachey exclaimed via a post on Instagram
. "I am so pumped to let you guys know that I will be competing on American Ninja Warrior," he said.
He noted that he loves new challenges and this is "definitely a huge challenge." He shared that he has been training with veteran American Ninja Warrior athlete James Donald Wilson
at his Nati Ninja Gym
.
Lachey noted that he is simultaneously pumped and terrified. "It's going to be a lot of fun regardless of how far I get," he said, but he shared that his "goal is to beat that wall." He is hoping to prove to his children and family that their "old man" still has it. "Wish me luck," he told his fans and followers.
This past December, Digital Journal reviewed Drew Lachey and 98 Degrees at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury
as part of their "At Christmas" Tour.
Aside from Drew Lachey, the multi-platinum group 98 Degrees is made up of Jeff Timmons
, Nick Lachey
, and Justin Jeffre.
To learn more about Drew Lachey, check out his Facebook page
and follow him on Twitter
.