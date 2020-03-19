Email
article image2020 Daytime Emmy Awards are postponed amid Coronavirus concerns

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On March 19, it was announced that the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards are postponed amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced today that due to overwhelming Coronavirus concerns, the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed, which were scheduled to take place in three days in June.
Terry O’Reilly, the chairman of NATAS, expressed that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they will not be staging the Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this June. The Daytime Emmy Awards also sent out a tweet to their followers stating that alas, they cannot move forward with their trio of ceremonies (for over 2000 attendees) this June.
The Daytime Emmy Awards are working on alternate ways to honor and recognize this year's gifted nominees, and they will share that information in the upcoming weeks.
Brent Stanton, the executive director of the Daytime Emmy Awards, offered a silver lining. He noted that it might be disappointing, this does not mean that they will not be celebrating the work that was selected for recognition in the judging process. Stanton added that the judging continues, and they look forward to announcing their "incredibly talented nominees" later in the spring.
In other daytime news, all four soap operas (The Young and The Restless, The Bold and The Beautiful, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives) have suspended their productions due to COVID-19 concerns.
