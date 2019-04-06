By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Do you still receive Netflix DVDs in the mail? If yes, you are not alone. In early 1998, Netflix started out as a DVD through the mail company, and for 2.7 million people in the United States, that is still the case. One reason is that places in rural American struggle with their broadband and Internet connection, which can make streaming on Netflix difficult or impossible for them, but they are always able to rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS), which reaches every zip code in the country. Another reason is that streaming offers a limited selection of shows and films as opposed to the DVDs in the mail. According to A third reason is that fans of movies will need subscriptions in multiple streaming services, especially since some original series are only available on Amazon Prime or Hulu. As a result, the Netflix DVD database is a lukewarm option due to its elaborate library. Particularly impressive about the Netflix DVD database is that it includes every Oscar-winning film that has won "Best Picture" in cinematic history. For more information on the streaming service Last year, the red Netflix envelopes arrived in their consumers' mailboxes and they earned the company a profit of $212 million . To this day, a lot of people are still using their old-school method during the digital age.One reason is that places in rural American struggle with their broadband and Internet connection, which can make streaming on Netflix difficult or impossible for them, but they are always able to rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS), which reaches every zip code in the country.Another reason is that streaming offers a limited selection of shows and films as opposed to the DVDs in the mail. According to CNN , less than 6,000 titles are available for streaming on Netflix, which their DVD database has approximately 100,000 titles available to choose from. This option also costs the customer less than eight dollars a month, and many of the users still pay for the DVD service even if they don't use it as often.A third reason is that fans of movies will need subscriptions in multiple streaming services, especially since some original series are only available on Amazon Prime or Hulu. As a result, the Netflix DVD database is a lukewarm option due to its elaborate library.Particularly impressive about the Netflix DVD database is that it includes every Oscar-winning film that has won "Best Picture" in cinematic history.For more information on the streaming service Netflix , check out its official website More about Netflix, Dvds, Mail, Streaming Netflix Dvds Mail Streaming