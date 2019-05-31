100 million up: The most watched YouTube channel is T-Series

The Bollywood channel T-series has become the first channel on YouTube to clock up 100 million subscribers. Google owned YouTube have presented the service with a special award.
T-Series, in becoming the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers, has been given the type of special form of the award YouTube normally give to channels that reach 1 or 10 million subscribers, a special form of the Play Button. In addition, YouTube tweeted: "Congratulations to @TSeries for reaching 100M subscribers!". The channel's growth reflects its popularity in India and the appeal of Bollywood-style productions worldwide.
The count, at the time of writing, for T-Series is 100,176,655. Here is an example of the channel's output:
Considering the impact, industry commentator Denis Crushell, a managing director at video analytics platform Tubular Labs said: "Reaching 100 million subscribers is a big coup for T-Series and other major players in digital media."
As well as reaching the milestone, the achievement means that the former number #1, Felix “Pewdiepie” Kjellberg, has slipped several million subscribers behind (he is on 96 million, if you're counting). The two channels had been in a lively and sometimes bitter race to reach the historic 100 million mark. For those unfamiliar with the 'amusing' YouTube performer, here he is in action:
On reaching the milestone, the owners of T-Series (Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited) have expressed thanks to their supporters. The chairman of the channel's production output is Bhushan Kumar. In addition to running the YouTube channel, T-Series, founded in 1983, is India's largest music record label, with up to a 35 percent share of the Indian music market.
According to TechCrunch both YouTube's congratulatory tweet and the notification from T-Series, also on Twitter, met with some negative reactions from some of PewDiePie fans, who responded on-line by attacking the congratulatory tweets