Younger people see learning NLP as key to securing tech-jobs

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Businesses have raised a concern that U.S. colleges and universities are not delivering tech-ready workers in sufficient quantities. this applies especially to areas like cybersecurity. The skills shortage has also been reflected in In particular, workers have said that coding and programming as skills are in-demand skills and there is an incentive, both personal and professional, to learn these skills - for both employability and in terms of level of salary that can be earned. An example of such an in-demand skill The poll also found that 62 percent of those surveyed are keen to learn new technology skills. As well as Python, other To a degree some areas of the U.S. have a greater concentration of people interested in furthering their technology skills, with New York having the greatest concentration of interest. In terms of how people are seeking to acquire technology skills, engaging in 'on-the-job' training and practices was the most called-out path. The fact that the stream of younger people entering the workplace are lacking the required technology skill sets to aid businesses has been reflected by comments made by Elon Musk . The Tesla and SpaceX chief recently out an open call for artificial intelligence coders, stating clearly that no degree (or even a high school diploma) was necessary.The skills shortage has also been reflected in a survey conducted by Codecademy (who provide direct-to-consumer education resources). The survey extended to 1,000 employed people. While businesses are concerned about the lack of certain skills, such as cybersecurity , instead of indicating that there is a reduced a talent pool of tech-savvy workers, the results signify that employees are responding to demand.In particular, workers have said that coding and programming as skills are in-demand skills and there is an incentive, both personal and professional, to learn these skills - for both employability and in terms of level of salary that can be earned. An example of such an in-demand skill is Python (an object-oriented programming and structured programming language), which stands ahead in terms of technology job requirements. Also in demand are more established programming languages like Java and SQL.The poll also found that 62 percent of those surveyed are keen to learn new technology skills. As well as Python, other natural processing languages , branches of information science that deals with natural language information, are in demand especially with the development of artificial intelligence.To a degree some areas of the U.S. have a greater concentration of people interested in furthering their technology skills, with New York having the greatest concentration of interest. In terms of how people are seeking to acquire technology skills, engaging in 'on-the-job' training and practices was the most called-out path. More about workplace skills, Technology, Workers, skills gap workplace skills Technology Workers skills gap