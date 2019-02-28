By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Vancouver - Yield Growth Corp. is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Urban Juve has registered for sale with Health Canada three lip glosses containing cannabis sativa hemp seed oil extracted using Urban Juve’s proprietary patent-pending technology. Urban Juve, a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Yield Growth, has patent-pending technology for extracting cannabis sativa hemp seed oil, and hemp root oil that is used in its products, along with other botanical blends. According to Yield Growth registers 3 lip glosses with Health Canada containing hemp root oil and made using @UrbanJuve 's patent-pending extraction technology! Catch the full story here: https://t.co/AZndUSz99a pic.twitter.com/VL0xEVYykH — The Yield Growth Corp. (@yieldgrowth) February 28, 2019 ResearchAndMarkets.com also says that there has been significant adoption of hemp oil products among the food & beverages industry and as well as in personal care products, in part, because they contain nutrients, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants. “We are thrilled to register new products for the Urban Juve brand. This brand has been very well received in discussions with major retail chains in Canada and the United States,” says Urban Juve President Sandi Lesueur, “we are now designing packaging for our new products that will be compliant with Quebec, Canada, and U.S. FDA labeling regulations so we can sell our products through international retail chains.” The The company was formerly known as Cannapay Financial Inc. and changed its name to The Yield Growth Corp. in April 2018. The Yield Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2014. Yield Growth has established distribution and sales channels in Canada, the U.S., and Italy. It is currently selling products online and through retailers in Canada. Vancouver, British Columbia-based Yield Growth is moving forward in the cannabis wellness products market. By January 31, just one month after its retail sales launch, Yield Growth announced its Urban Juve skin care products were available for purchase in 20 retail locations across Canada. Today's announcement of the three new lip glosses - called "Love," "Pleasure," and "Serenity," will add to the 33 skin care products already registered with Health Canada. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth owns over 60 wellness formulas for topicals and beveragesUrban Juve, a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Yield Growth, has patent-pending technology for extracting cannabis sativa hemp seed oil, and hemp root oil that is used in its products, along with other botanical blends. Yield Growth also owns subsidiaries that include Provisions Inc., UJ Topicals Inc., UJ Beverages Inc., and Thrive Activations Inc.According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global hemp oil market accounted for US$81 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$1.2 billion by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 35.8 percent from 2018 to 2026.ResearchAndMarkets.com also says that there has been significant adoption of hemp oil products among the food & beverages industry and as well as in personal care products, in part, because they contain nutrients, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants.“We are thrilled to register new products for the Urban Juve brand. This brand has been very well received in discussions with major retail chains in Canada and the United States,” says Urban Juve President Sandi Lesueur, “we are now designing packaging for our new products that will be compliant with Quebec, Canada, and U.S. FDA labeling regulations so we can sell our products through international retail chains.”The Yield Growth Corp. provides digital financial services to legally operating businesses in the marijuana industry. It also intends to develop a mobile payment application that will allow users to order products from their smartphones, tablets, or computer.The company was formerly known as Cannapay Financial Inc. and changed its name to The Yield Growth Corp. in April 2018. The Yield Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2014. Yield Growth has established distribution and sales channels in Canada, the U.S., and Italy. It is currently selling products online and through retailers in Canada. More about Yield Growth, wellness products, Cannabis, us and canada, Investors Yield Growth wellness products Cannabis us and canada Investors Business