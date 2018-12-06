Xcel Energy becomes first major U.S. utility to go carbon-free

By By Karen Graham 47 mins ago in Business A utility serving 3.6 million electricity customers in eight states said Tuesday it has committed to eliminating all its carbon emissions from electrical generation by 2050, and becoming 80 percent carbon-free by 2030. Ben Fowke, president, chairman, and CEO of Xcel Energy, Xcel Colorado's parent company, sort of At the time, Fowke said, “We have plans in Colorado…that will have us at a 60 percent carbon reduction and 55 percent renewable energy by 2026. The only difference is that the company wants to reach 80 percent carbon free electrical generation by 2030. Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado, said: "Our recommended plan secures long-term and low-cost renewable power, stimulates economic development in rural Colorado, and substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions — all at a saving to customers." Xcel Energy's High Bridge Generating Station is a natural gas plant that's helping us reduce our carbon emissions. Xcel Energy Who is Xcel Energy? Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Xcel serves 3.6 million customers across eight states — Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Fowke is also part of the leadership at the Edison Electric Institute, the main utility trade group. Xcel is the first major US utility to pledge to go completely carbon-free. But being a clean energy provider is really nothing new to this company. Jarad Polis, Colorado’s incoming governor, is also excited about “Xcel having the most aggressive goal of any utility in the country.” He has also promised to work with municipal utilities and rural electric cooperatives to achieve Xcel's goal. “Colorado has always been a very innovative state and I think it’s great that we’re showing the country the way to keep rates low, have cleaner air and to do our part for our climate and embrace the future of clean energy and make it work for Colorado businesses and individuals,” Polis said. To bring global emissions down, we must demand that business & political leaders urgently ActOnClimate. It can work: A major utility committed to a zero-carbon future, responding to investment opportunity & customer demand. In neighboring Arizona, the Koch Brothers were deeply involved in an anti-renewable campaign in Arizona.The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, which owns Arizona Public Service, spent $11 million to influence Arizona politics, primarily in a failed effort to keep an initiative off the November 2018 ballot that would require APS to generate more of its electricity from renewable energy, according to Utility Dive. Between APS and the backing of the Koch brothers, Arizona became a real battleground for keeping renewables out of the state. Even though they succeeded, the reputation of APS is severely damaged, especially with the ongoing FBI investigation into APS's political spending,