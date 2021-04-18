Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Women are a driving economic force, yet only a minority of of technology start-ups have a female founder. What can be done to address this gender disparity and how can women be encouraged to enter tech? To help others do the same, Guest outlines as series of important points to Raise capital on your own terms For her first tip, Guest says: “Rather than accept VC money that might stifle your voice and vision, consider Promissory Notes that will convert to equity when pre-determined goals are reached. The benefit is two-fold, you’ll be able to get further along before giving up any portion of your company and you can also accept small investments from individuals who see value in your cause. You may be surprised who the universe is trying to bring into your life.” To find out some answers to these questions, Digital Journal spoke with Rayne Guest , founder and CEO of R-Water . Guest is among the ranks of women leaders in tech and she is one of the only female entrepreneurs in the disinfection and cleaning sector. She led her company through the formative first years and achieved success by tackling any obstacle that came her way.To help others do the same, Guest outlines as series of important points to ensure more women rise to the top of the tech tree For her first tip, Guest says: “Rather than accept VC money that might stifle your voice and vision, consider Promissory Notes that will convert to equity when pre-determined goals are reached. The benefit is two-fold, you’ll be able to get further along before giving up any portion of your company and you can also accept small investments from individuals who see value in your cause. 