Wind power does its part during record heatwave in Texas

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Homes and businesses in Texas last week experienced record high electricity use, but the grid held up without any major problems, a testament to good grid management and the increasing use of wind power. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says the electrical grid actually broke the record for power demand three times in the last week, and the state's electrical grid managed the heat without any major disruptions. The success of the grid in coping with such high electrical demand is a story all by itself, but it is also a success story for the use of wind power, a renewable energy source, and a success story for good management of a well -run electrical grid. ERCOT set a new all-time system-wide peak demand record two hours in a row this afternoon, topping out at 73,259 MW between 4 and 5 p.m. This is the first time ERCOT peak demand has exceeded 73,000 MW in the ERCOT region. View actual loads: https://t.co/PsQRlROs1l pic.twitter.com/oAhqugZIRV — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) July 19, 2018 Coal-fired power plants were not needed Texas closed down Rolling blackouts during high demand heat waves are a problem and give coal-fired power plants the ammunition to make their case for keeping these fossil fuel facilities going, but the grid handled the heat just fine without the coal plants, thank you. “Even if we did have blackouts, it doesn’t mean we ran out of power plants,” says Joshua Rhodes, a research fellow at the Energy Institute at UT Austin. “Most of the blackouts we have [are] actually [caused by] other infrastructure going down, like transformers and power lines.” The Brazos Wind Farm, also known as the Green Mountain Energy Wind Farm, near Fluvanna, Texas. Note cattle grazing beneath the turbines. Leaflet A deregulated power grid does work The ERCOT grid is an The biggest power utilities in Texas include units of Sempra Energy, CenterPoint Energy Inc and American Electric Power Co Inc. But with a smaller-than-normal reserve margin and the record demand during the heatwave last week, people expected their electrical costs to go through the roof. They didn't do that. “Prices haven’t gotten as high as most energy analysts and market participants would like them,” Rhodes says. The deregulated Texas grid needs electricity to cost a certain amount to convince investors to build and operate power plants. If prices aren’t high enough, it could discourage that. The ERCOT market is lean, and utilities are not guaranteed to make a fortune. But with natural gas prices staying low, and wind energy becoming a bigger part of the energy mix, "There still is the incentive to connect to the grid," Rhodes says. The coal-fired Fayette Power Project in Fayette County, Texas is but one of many coal power plants in the state. Larry D. Moore Michael Webber is an engineering professor who is deputy director of the Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin. He says ERCOT and its planning for the heat can serve as a model. The council said in April that it expected record-breaking demand and laid out the steps it would use to keep the system running under high stress. And one strategy grid operators use is to An argument for more renewable sources If the state makes it through the summer without blackouts, then supporters of wind energy will have a reliability argument that they can make, in addition to the economic one that they already have, says Webber. Basically, ERCOT is a great example of how to run a grid - Have a plan and contingency plans as a backup. Energy-only markets are designed to use power plants more efficiently, and that means that lower average prices can sometimes come at the cost of higher high prices, like during the heat wave last week. But it all evens out to cheaper electricity prices. If the state makes it through the summer without blackouts, then supporters of wind energy will have a reliability argument that they can make, in addition to the economic one that they already have, says Webber.Basically, ERCOT is a great example of how to run a grid - Have a plan and contingency plans as a backup. Energy-only markets are designed to use power plants more efficiently, and that means that lower average prices can sometimes come at the cost of higher high prices, like during the heat wave last week. But it all evens out to cheaper electricity prices.