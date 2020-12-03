Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Robust system networking, together with suitable software, is an essential element that companies need to get right in order to progress with their digital transformation roadmap. Expert David Cheriton explains how. To look at one of the key drivers for digital transformation into 2021 and beyond, Digital Journal caught up with David Cheriton, CEO and founder of According to Cheriton, While this vision is important, how it might be realized requires a good operating system. The key question here, Cheriton explains is with 'what software are we going to use to manage our network?' In answering this, Cheriton explains: "That will be the first question for 2021 new deployments. The convergence around Ethernet and Wi-Fi will continue, along with the usual speeds and feeds improvements, but multi-vendor networks will become increasingly important for best-of-breed and cost-savings, with open source such as SONiC and whiteboxes playing an increasing role for the latter." The consequences of not taking this on-board, says Cheriton, is business disruption. He concludes stating: "Network outages will continue to make headlines, especially for those that fail to make good progress with automated management.” Digital transformation across different business sectors has increased the importance of the computerized network . According to some analysts, the network (particularly the edge) enables a disruptive business to best succeed, enabling the company to react more robustly to business changes in real time. The most important aspect is the point at which everything is connected , around the hub of activity that brings together customers, employees, suppliers, cloud applications, and IoT devices, ideally as one seamless function.To look at one of the key drivers for digital transformation into 2021 and beyond, Digital Journal caught up with David Cheriton, CEO and founder of Apstra , who has had considerable experience implementing digital transformation projects.According to Cheriton, the network is key . Here he explains: "In 2021, there will be further recognition of the network as being the foundation for digital transformation, pushing enterprises to private cloud, edge computing, hybrid/multi-cloud and improved automated management, leading to a software-first thinking in new deployments."While this vision is important, how it might be realized requires a good operating system. The key question here, Cheriton explains is with 'what software are we going to use to manage our network?'In answering this, Cheriton explains: "That will be the first question for 2021 new deployments. The convergence around Ethernet and Wi-Fi will continue, along with the usual speeds and feeds improvements, but multi-vendor networks will become increasingly important for best-of-breed and cost-savings, with open source such as SONiC and whiteboxes playing an increasing role for the latter."The consequences of not taking this on-board, says Cheriton, is business disruption. He concludes stating: "Network outages will continue to make headlines, especially for those that fail to make good progress with automated management.” More about Networks, digital transformation, edge computing Networks digital transformati... edge computing