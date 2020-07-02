Email
article imageWhy text messaging remains the top business communication tool

Listen
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Business
Although there are a range of different platforms and while multi-channel marketing remains essential for many firms, many businesses report that their number one form of communication remains the text message.
The reason why businesses are opting for text messages is because most customers, according to surveys, seem to prefer texting over any communication channel. For example, one survey discovered that nearly 80 percent of people expressed a primacy for text as the preferred communication link with a business. To add to this, messaging is also up to eight times more preferred than face to face communication across all generations. This preference is perhaps because telephone calls take too long, and emails too often go unread.
Business can use the customer preference to engage in text message marketing, which refers to any marketing campaign that uses text messages to deliver advertisements or promotions to user.
Despite the strong demand for text messaging, and acceptance by businesses that the 'Short Message Service' (SMS) remains the leading option, it stands that just 48 percent of businesses in the U.S. are technologically equipped to send and receive text messages from customers.
According to Numa, which is an artificial intelligence enabled virtual answering service, the company has recently developed a tool for businesses to help them with customer services in the text messaging space. Numan has integrated with Google’s Business Message to help brands connect with consumers through messaging.
In addition to text messages, picture messages, Facebook Messenger and voicemail, Numa integrates a “message” button from within Google Maps and Search at no extra cost to businesses or their customers.
