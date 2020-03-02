By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Business When an issue occurs in the workplace smart businesses will invest resources in preventing the issue from recurring. Preventative actions will only be successful if the reason the problem occurred – the root cause – is identified. Identifying the root cause requires Root cause analysis refers to a collective series of approaches designed to uncover the cause of a problem or incidence. The root cause itself is the factor that caused the non-conformance in the first place. It follows that root cause analysis is the process by which the root cause is identified as well as helping to shape the actions required for ensuring that the identified root cause does not reoccur. While root cause analysis concerns a systematic investigation that reviews available empirical and analytical evidence with the goal of definitively identifying a root cause for a failure, there is no standard or universally accepted approach and hence a variety of different tools and techniques can be followed. Although the approaches vary, the analysis needs to begin with a problem statement. The 'problem' is often something which is a deviation from the expected. Here when 'what' happened is different from what 'should have' happened. Root cause analysis is important for a number of reasons. These include: Getting to the root cause avoids the problem from ever happening again; It ensures, through a structured approach, underlying causes; By assembling an appropriate and representative team, it leads to an agreed outcome; It prevents reoccurrence; Provides a permanent solution; It avoids repeats of non-conformities. Thus, a key part of investigation, problem solving, and risk assessment is centered on root cause analysis. Even with prospective risk assessments, lessons are learned from past problems and here the analysis of root causes can be useful. In terms of outcome, root causes can be divided into common causes (something systemic) and special causes (most likely a one-off incident). Hence to filter out things that could potentially often happen to things that only happen due to specific or unusual events, the terms common causes and special causes are often used. There are several tools that can assist with successful root cause analysis. These include constructing event-based timelines; putting the sequence of events or movements together in an ordered process flow chart; and exercises in data gathering, which are often based on questioning approaches. Once data is gathered it needs to be sorted and questioned. One of the simplest questioning processes is the ‘ In terms of sorting data, Once the root cause (or ‘most probable root cause’) has been identified, the next phase is to implement long-term corrective actions to address the root cause identified during root cause analysis process, and make sure that the problem does not resurface. Getting to the root cause is not always that straightforward. Businesses are using increasingly complex items of equipment like robotics, for example. Even something that is largely done by humans can rarely be put down to ‘human error’; rather there is invariably something missing from a procedure or training system that has led to the error, or something happening at the workplace that has caused a distraction.Identifying the root cause requires root cause analysis and this is a key part of investigations and risk assessment. Reviewing causes can be useful as a look-back when conducting proactive risk assessment, and such analysis is often a necessary feature of reactive risk assessments (raised after an incident has occurred) in order to assess what went wrong and why. Root-cause analysis also helps to build-in corrective and preventative actions to events, aimed at preventing recurrence. With root cause analysis, knowledge and understanding of the risk enables the appropriate action to be taken to mitigate a given risk.Root cause analysis refers to a collective series of approaches designed to uncover the cause of a problem or incidence. The root cause itself is the factor that caused the non-conformance in the first place. It follows that root cause analysis is the process by which the root cause is identified as well as helping to shape the actions required for ensuring that the identified root cause does not reoccur.While root cause analysis concerns a systematic investigation that reviews available empirical and analytical evidence with the goal of definitively identifying a root cause for a failure, there is no standard or universally accepted approach and hence a variety of different tools and techniques can be followed.Although the approaches vary, the analysis needs to begin with a problem statement. The 'problem' is often something which is a deviation from the expected. Here when 'what' happened is different from what 'should have' happened.Thus, a key part of investigation, problem solving, and risk assessment is centered on root cause analysis. Even with prospective risk assessments, lessons are learned from past problems and here the analysis of root causes can be useful.In terms of outcome, root causes can be divided into common causes (something systemic) and special causes (most likely a one-off incident). Hence to filter out things that could potentially often happen to things that only happen due to specific or unusual events, the terms common causes and special causes are often used.There are several tools that can assist with successful root cause analysis. These include constructing event-based timelines; putting the sequence of events or movements together in an ordered process flow chart; and exercises in data gathering, which are often based on questioning approaches.Once data is gathered it needs to be sorted and questioned. One of the simplest questioning processes is the ‘ 5 Whys? ’ technique. 5Why's is an iterative (the act of repeating a process) interrogative technique designed to explore the cause-and-effect relationships underlying a particular problem. The aim is to get to the root cause of a problem by repeating the word 'why?' successively. The term 5 is based on the (unsubstantiated) belief that by asking 'why?' five times then a problem is solved. This may be so, in the simplest of cases.In terms of sorting data, fishbone diagrams are good for deconstructing problems by dividing them into categories like machine, people, procedures and so on (into a diagram that resembles the skeletal remains of a fish, hence the name). After this each issue can be considered, using the data, against known facts by grouping each potential cause into an ‘Is likely’ or ‘Is not likely’ category . With the remaining ‘Is likely’ factors, these can be subject to a further round of analysis, until there is only one potential root cause left.Once the root cause (or ‘most probable root cause’) has been identified, the next phase is to implement long-term corrective actions to address the root cause identified during root cause analysis process, and make sure that the problem does not resurface. More about root causes, root cause analysis, risk manager, quality risk management root causes root cause analysis risk manager quality risk managem...