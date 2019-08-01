Why businesses need to start focusing on cloud computer security

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Cloud computing is providing businesses with many advantages and the technology is one of the fastest growing, led by the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. Businesses also need to be mindful of security matters, according to a new report. The report’s strapline is that as organizations migrate increasing volumes of data and operations to the cloud, it is important that they maintain a strong and well-developed cybersecurity system. How well businesses are achieving this is varied, as uncovered in the Bitglass report. To gather data across a range of industrial sectors, Bitglass has partnered with a cybersecurity community and surveyed IT professionals about the status of cloud security inside their organizations. Security remains a high consideration for companies, it is just a question of how effective they are at putting appropriate measures into place. The top priorities for businesses in relation to cloud computing are: defending business systems against malware, achieving regulatory compliance (such as GDPR), and securing major apps in current use. Malware represents a major data leakage vector. A secondary data loss concern is with unsanctioned cloud apps, although the weaknesses around these is not felt to be as great as with previous surveys. Applying access control (52 percent of respondents) and anti-malware (raised by 46 percent) are the most commonly used cloud security options. Further down the list are single sign-on (26 percent) and data loss prevention (20 percent). While a number of firms have or are implementing such security solutions, these are not deployed often enough. One reason for this is cost. The 2019 reports finds that found that 75 percent of organizations leverage multiple cloud solutions. This is a sign of the rapid take-up of cloud solutions. However, just 20 percent of companies have visibility over cross-app anomalous behavior. This is important and becomes even more pressing with the growing number of organizations who are electing to store sensitive information in the cloud (such as customer data, stored by 45 percent of the survey respondents); employee data (captured by 42 percent of the firms surveyed) and intellectual property (noted by 24 percent of those polled). Consequently, this level of personal data means that putting in place robust cloud security measures is essential. The top priorities for businesses in relation to cloud computing are: defending business systems against malware, achieving regulatory compliance (such as GDPR), and securing major apps in current use. Malware represents a major data leakage vector. A secondary data loss concern is with unsanctioned cloud apps, although the weaknesses around these is not felt to be as great as with previous surveys. According to Rich Campagna, chief marketing officer of Bitglass: "This report found that 93 percent of respondents are at least moderately concerned about their ability to use the cloud securely, and that the adoption rates of basic cloud security tools and practices are still far too low. Many organizations need to rethink their approach to protecting data, as traditional tools for safeguarding data on premises are not capable of protecting data in the cloud." Applying access control (52 percent of respondents) and anti-malware (raised by 46 percent) are the most commonly used cloud security options. Further down the list are single sign-on (26 percent) and data loss prevention (20 percent). While a number of firms have or are implementing such security solutions, these are not deployed often enough. One reason for this is cost. This is followed by ease of deployment and then with cross-cloud security policies.