Whole Foods to cut health benefits of part-time employees

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business Whole Foods, the grocery chain owned by Amazon, is cutting health care benefits for its part-time workers, a move that could leave about 1,900 of its employees without medical coverage. Starting next year. Whole Foods - which employs close to 95,000 workers - says it's making the change "to better meet the needs of our business and create a more equitable and efficient scheduling model," a company spokesman said in an email to "We are providing Team Members with resources to find alternative healthcare coverage options or to explore full-time, healthcare-eligible positions starting at 30 hours per week. All Whole Foods Market Team Members continue to receive employment benefits including a 20% in-store discount." The change in health benefits is to take place on January 1, 2020, and affects just under 2 percent of Whole Foods' workforce. The change means that part-time workers will no longer be able to buy into medical coverage through the company. Online shopping giant Amazon bought Whole Foods two years ago for nearly $14 billion, cutting prices on some items and adding its smile logo to aisles. In 2018, Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour, including Whole Foods employees. Amazon also announced last week that it was planning on adding more than 30,000 permanent jobs in its tech, corporate and fulfillment departments, reports In the past, workers needed to work at least 20 hours a week to buy into the health-care plan. Now employees will need to work at least 30 hours per week, beginning next year.