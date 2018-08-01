Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWhatsApp introduces charges for business use

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     4 hours ago in Internet
The social media service WhatsApp, which is proving more popular than Facebook's messenger service, is to start charging business users who wish to communicate with their customers.
Looking for a new way to increase revenue, WhatsApp is to introduce a charging mechanism for the first time. This will allow Facebook, who own the service, to generate any revenue from WhatsApp for the first time in several years. Previously WhatsApp was a subscription service, albeit just for $1. WhatsApp Inc., based in Mountain View, California, which was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for approximately $19.3 billion.
In return for charging companies, firms will be able to provide information and services to consumers. Examples include delivery dates or travel related documents, like boarding passes, via the platform. The cost to businesses will vary, ranging from between 0.5 cents to 9 cents per message depending on the country the user is based in, according to The Wall Street Journal. These costs exceed those of a standard SMS message.
According to the BBC, some big business names have already signed up: Uber, the online store Wish and the travel service Booking.com, are among the early subscribers.
The news comes after Facebook suffered a large drop (20 percent) in its share price, following a loss in users and a potential reduction in advertising (see: "Do Facebook shareholders want to remove Mark Zuckerberg?") This follows on from a rocky time for social media networks in terms of income generation, apart from Instagram which has seemingly buckled the trend.
More about whatsapp, Business, Social media
 
Latest News
Top News
X-ray technology shows new matter around a black hole
Bitcoin has down day yesterday descending well below $8,000
Germany's Peter Scholze one of four Fields math medal winners
Poll shows climate change should be NASA's top priority
DR Congo announces fresh Ebola outbreak
Do Facebook shareholders want to remove Mark Zuckerberg?
Charlie Daniels to host 'Patriot Award Dinner' in Nashville
Teetotallers, like big drinkers, more prone to dementia: study
Huawei replaces Apple in 2nd place in smartphone shipments
Uber tells Congress of flying car plans