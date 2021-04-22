By By Tim Sandle 33 mins ago in Business Data and analytics combined with artificial intelligence technologies are set to become more essential to businesses, especially in order to predict, prepare and respond to change. We look at some key trends. Knowledge of graph technologies Graph technologies, a form of directed graphs that represent a mathematical expression, will facilitate rapid contextualization for decision-making in 30% of organizations worldwide by 2023, Edge AI Edge AI is technology that helps process data generated by a smart device locally using AI algorithms and edge computing. AI governance There will be a bigger focus on AI governance to better deal with issues surrounding the right to be informed and violations that may occur. AI governance will help to close the gap that exists between accountability and ethics in technological advancement. “Things” as customer 2021 will see the growth of “thing customers” i.e. virtual personal assistants, smart appliances, connected cars and IoT-enabled factory equipment. Generative AI Creating content from things like text, audio files and images. Generative AI programs that utilize image understanding can not only shave off value time (and ultimately money) off the design process, they may help to deliver more accurate and targeted results. Neuromorphic Hardware The goal is to impart cognitive abilities to a machine by implementing neurons in silicon. With more and more demanding applications, the interest in high-performance computing has shifted towards increased parallelism in the form of multi-core architectures. AI Marketplaces Marketplaces that rely on AI to gain detailed insights into large volumes of data, accelerate operations, and deliver an enhanced user experience with personalized, real-time services. This will enhance customer experience, decrease inventory costs, and increase sales through hyper-personalized shopping and marketing. Small Data AI Emerging AI tools and techniques, coupled with careful attention to human factors, are opening new possibilities to train AI with small data and transform processes. Internet of Behaviors The IoB consists of multiple approaches to capture, analyze, understand and respond to all kinds of digital representations of behaviors. A range of public- and private-sector organizations will seek to use the IoB’s digital capture ability to affect or influence the behaviors of individuals or collective demographic groups. 