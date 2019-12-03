Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWhat were Black Friday’s top searches and purchases?

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     49 mins ago in Business
Real-time shopping data relating to Black Friday has been provided by analysts at Bloomreach. Retail researchers have pulled search and purchasing data for the door-busting day, showing a major focus on purchases made using mobile devices.
The Bloomreach shopping data, which reflects big-volume sales, means that if shoppers are on the hunt for deals today, then some of the items listed below might be in low supply.
READ MORE: New cyber and physical safety tips for Black Friday
Black Friday shopping in the U.S. is spread throughout the day, peaking mid-day and later at night. In terms of how people are shopping, mobile now accounts for two thirds of Black Friday traffic in the U.S.
The key purchasing data from Black Friday (Friday, November 29), drawn from real-time data analytics, found by Bloomreach ("2019 Black Friday eCommerce Trends Report") shows that:
Socks are in high demand on Black Friday
The most searched items are: Socks, TVs, down jackets, Vans, and Christmas trees. In terms of transitioning these searched items into sales, the most purchased items: Socks, flannel pajamas, jeans, holiday cards, and wireless earbuds.
VSCO girls’ reign isn’t over yet
Apparently “Vans” was the most searched brand name.
ALSO READ: Tips for beating fraud across holiday sales
Harry Potter vs Star Wars
Despite the current Baby Yoda buzz, Harry Potter’s brand is more popular than Star Wars’, according to key Black Friday searches and sales.
Xbox is waning in popularity
Microsoft may need to come up with something new to keep Xbox sales high. Both Nintendo Switch and PS4 are in the top 100 searched items, whereas the Xbox is not.
Apple Watch is the top tech product
With the most popular technology predicts, The Apple Watch is the most searched for tech product, followed by Airpods. Wireless in-ear audio devices enters into the Top-5 of most purchased products this year.
Gucci belts are still relevant
Among U.S. luxury searches, Gucci is far more popular than other high-end brands.
Billie Eillish should drop a product line
The pop singer is the only person in the arts and entertainments field to be named to the top 100 searches list.
More about Black friday, Sales, Cyber monday, Shopping
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Scotland threatens Boris Johnson's election dream
Drones show Greenland ice sheet fracturing in real time
'Children are innocent': Albanians beg for return of IS youngsters
Troubled waters for Egypt as Ethiopia pushes Nile dam
Nazi Germany's Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp
In protest-hit Lebanon, debate tents draw in the street
Review: Adam Lambert fantastic on 'Overglow' (Live Sessions) Special
Mexico hunts cartel gunmen after deadly firefight kills 22
Russia link to Berlin murder hardens: reports
Iraq parties, allies debate new PM as violence hits shrine cities