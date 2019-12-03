By By Tim Sandle 49 mins ago in Business Real-time shopping data relating to Black Friday has been provided by analysts at Bloomreach. Retail researchers have pulled search and purchasing data for the door-busting day, showing a major focus on purchases made using mobile devices. READ MORE: New cyber and physical safety tips for Black Friday Black Friday shopping in the U.S. is spread throughout the day, peaking mid-day and later at night. In terms of how people are shopping, mobile now accounts for two thirds of Black Friday traffic in the U.S. The key purchasing data from Black Friday (Friday, November 29), drawn from real-time data analytics, Socks are in high demand on Black Friday The most searched items are: Socks, TVs, down jackets, Vans, and Christmas trees. In terms of transitioning these searched items into sales, the most purchased items: Socks, flannel pajamas, jeans, holiday cards, and wireless earbuds. VSCO girls’ reign isn’t over yet Apparently “Vans” was the most searched brand name. ALSO READ: Tips for beating fraud across holiday sales Harry Potter vs Star Wars Despite the current Baby Yoda buzz, Harry Potter’s brand is more popular than Star Wars’, according to key Black Friday searches and sales. Xbox is waning in popularity Microsoft may need to come up with something new to keep Xbox sales high. Both Nintendo Switch and PS4 are in the top 100 searched items, whereas the Xbox is not. Apple Watch is the top tech product With the most popular technology predicts, The Apple Watch is the most searched for tech product, followed by Airpods. Wireless in-ear audio devices enters into the Top-5 of most purchased products this year. Gucci belts are still relevant Among U.S. luxury searches, Gucci is far more popular than other high-end brands. Billie Eillish should drop a product line The pop singer is the only person in the arts and entertainments field to be named to the top 100 searches list. The Bloomreach shopping data, which reflects big-volume sales, means that if shoppers are on the hunt for deals today, then some of the items listed below might be in low supply.Black Friday shopping in the U.S. is spread throughout the day, peaking mid-day and later at night. In terms of how people are shopping, mobile now accounts for two thirds of Black Friday traffic in the U.S.The key purchasing data from Black Friday (Friday, November 29), drawn from real-time data analytics, found by Bloomreach ("2019 Black Friday eCommerce Trends Report") shows that:The most searched items are: Socks, TVs, down jackets, Vans, and Christmas trees. In terms of transitioning these searched items into sales, the most purchased items: Socks, flannel pajamas, jeans, holiday cards, and wireless earbuds.Apparently “Vans” was the most searched brand name.Despite the current Baby Yoda buzz, Harry Potter’s brand is more popular than Star Wars’, according to key Black Friday searches and sales.Microsoft may need to come up with something new to keep Xbox sales high. Both Nintendo Switch and PS4 are in the top 100 searched items, whereas the Xbox is not.With the most popular technology predicts, The Apple Watch is the most searched for tech product, followed by Airpods. Wireless in-ear audio devices enters into the Top-5 of most purchased products this year.Among U.S. luxury searches, Gucci is far more popular than other high-end brands.The pop singer is the only person in the arts and entertainments field to be named to the top 100 searches list. More about Black friday, Sales, Cyber monday, Shopping More news from Black friday Sales Cyber monday Shopping