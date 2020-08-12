By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business A shortage of 12-ounce aluminum cans is prompting many soda and beer makers to cut back on the quantities of the beverages they are producing, the latest being the makers of Dr. Pepper. What in the world is going on? And you have to admit that 12-packs of canned beverages are a lot easier to store on the shelf than a bunch of glass or plastic bottles. A shortage of aluminum cans is prompting brewers like Molson Coors, Brooklyn Brewery and Karl Strauss to cut back on the breadth of brands they sell and exacerbating concerns of out-of-stocks https://t.co/hRcY054ULB — CNN (@CNN) July 23, 2020 "Beverages in convenient take-home packages like aluminum cans are particularly popular right now, and beverage company employees are doing all they can to make sure store shelves remain fully stocked," the American Beverage Association, which represents companies that sell non-alcoholic drinks, said in a So yes, there may appear to be a shortage of aluminum cans, but looking at this in more detail, we also can see that it's not that simple. Again, it is a matter of supply and demand. And we can blame the coronavirus pandemic, too. Apparently #mustardbeer isn’t as weird as we thought. 6-packs are all sold out, who wants more? pic.twitter.com/NpG0VfvKK3 — Oskar Blues Brewery (@oskarblues) August 1, 2020 Back in March, everyone began stocking up on those items most needed - cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels and food and beverages. America cleared the grocery shelves, meaning manufacturers had to race to fill those shelves again, and again. So yeah, the run on canned drinks lead to a shortage in aluminum cans. And now that shortage is coming back to bite soda connoisseurs where it hurts the most. Keurig Dr Pepper, the company that owns Dr Pepper and other beverage brands, is bemoaning the fact that there is an actual shortage of the beverage, according to We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



As Americans quarantined, either voluntarily or because of state mandates, they stopped buying their favorite soft drinks or beer in restaurants or bars and fast food places. This prompted people to stock up on their favorite beverages at the grocery store, sort of like the toilet paper fiasco back in March.And you have to admit that 12-packs of canned beverages are a lot easier to store on the shelf than a bunch of glass or plastic bottles."Beverages in convenient take-home packages like aluminum cans are particularly popular right now, and beverage company employees are doing all they can to make sure store shelves remain fully stocked," the American Beverage Association, which represents companies that sell non-alcoholic drinks, said in a statement to CNN. So yes, there may appear to be a shortage of aluminum cans, but looking at this in more detail, we also can see that it's not that simple. Again, it is a matter of supply and demand. And we can blame the coronavirus pandemic, too.Back in March, everyone began stocking up on those items most needed - cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels and food and beverages. America cleared the grocery shelves, meaning manufacturers had to race to fill those shelves again, and again.So yeah, the run on canned drinks lead to a shortage in aluminum cans. And now that shortage is coming back to bite soda connoisseurs where it hurts the most.Keurig Dr Pepper, the company that owns Dr Pepper and other beverage brands, is bemoaning the fact that there is an actual shortage of the beverage, according to Fast Company. In a tweet, the brand acknowledged "We know it's harder to find Dr Pepper these days" and went on to explain that the shortage was affecting all flavors of Dr Pepper—including the newest "Dr Pepper & Cream Soda."Keurig Dr Pepper didn't respond to a query about aluminum can shortages, which have stalled production among brewers who have cut down on the beer brands they sell. If you think about it, all the companies can't be running out of product, right? They just don't have enough containers to put their product in."We appreciate your loyalty to our beverages and please know that we are working hard to keep the products you love on store shelves," Coca-Cola tweeted.