Coping with the coronavirus on a day-to-day basis, both from the health and economic perspective, is a preoccupation for most people. But what will the post-coronavirus world look like? How will businesses seek to organize their practices? The Coronavirus has created a series of events that are unpredictable, uncertain and, without new measure being adopted, uncontrollable. For this reason many comanies are adopting new technolgy and accelerating their digital transformaiton porjects.An example of a digital transformation solution for workplaces, post-coronavirus , comes from Zensar, in the form of a new digital human resources solution for the virtual workplace. The technology is called the Humané Employee Experience Management Solution and it aims to deliver a holistic HR experience for employees.By holistic this means merging processes, systems and digital technology. The technology has been designed to reflect the coronavirus situation and the fact that the workplace paradigm has undergone a significant shift and the employee experience is being transformed towards what is being referred to the "new normal" of remote work.This means that workplaces will become increasingly reliant upon people-centric digital technology.. Given the risks in terms of mental health resulting from self-isolation, it is important that technologies are designed to provide employees with a meaningful experience in a connected workplace.To support these assertions, Zensar conducted a survey titled ' Living Digital ', where 1,000 workers were polled. The overall findings showed that people-centric digital technology at work was supported by many workers. For example, 28 percent of those polled said that digital technology makes them happier at work and a further 38 percent were of the opinion that digital technology makes them smarter at work.In terms of addressing social barriers, 84 percent of respondents said that technology made them feel more included and fostered a sense of inter-connectedness; while 87 percent said that digital technology made them feel more motivated to work better.