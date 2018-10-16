By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business As well as the other challenges facing businesses in 2019 and beyond, a particular focus needs to be placed onto digital ethics and data privacy, according industry analysts Gartner. The firm outlines the top ten coming industry and technology trends. Business ethics are needed to ensure brand loyalty The focus on the new elements for businesses strategies is contained within a new report from Gartner, with the message that businesses need to place individuals and society at the forefront. These types of business behaviors are seen as necessary to ensure that businesses retain a competitive edge, especially with Millennials and Generation Z, who are, as a whole, more in tune with what businesses do in terms of corporate governance and who will shy away from companies that do not appear to proport certain values or ethics. For example, the most recent Data privacy Many consumers have lost faith in corporations in terms of data privacy and those business that can show they place data privacy at the heart of their digital businesses ethics are more likely to keep customers. The signal is that customer attitudes to data privacy and protection are changing fast in both the business and consumer markets. Consequently, and supported by Connected and automated technologies The report also has strong focus on emerging and connected technologies, such as blockchain, which provides a digital ledger that it clear and transparent; and connected services like cloud computing, which are predicated to push more responsibility for driving data back to the end users. In addition, artificial intelligence remains of interest. AI offers a range of potential uses from assisting with product development to data extraction and analysis. However, the full capabilities of AI in terms of assisting with software development are unlikely to happen in 2019, according to the report. What is more likely to continue, according to Gartner, is automation, especially in relation to the use of robots to replace the more mundane forms of human activity. This is, however, most likely to continue on a machine-for-person basis. The While these technologies are useful, the report notes they have yet to achieve their full potential and organizations need to be careful when adopting them. This is because such “technologies and concepts are immature, poorly understood and unproven in mission-critical, at-scale business operations”. The adoption needs to have a firm goal placed central to any digital transformation process. The new Gartner document is titled “ Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2019 ” and it takes a look into what might be in store for corporations for the next year. Three of the key trends are discussed below: ethics, privacy and connected and automated technologies,The focus on the new elements for businesses strategies is contained within a new report from Gartner, with the message that businesses need to place individuals and society at the forefront. These types of business behaviors are seen as necessary to ensure that businesses retain a competitive edge, especially with Millennials and Generation Z, who are, as a whole, more in tune with what businesses do in terms of corporate governance and who will shy away from companies that do not appear to proport certain values or ethics.For example, the most recent Deloitte Millennial Survey found that those of the Millennials and Generation Z generation place a strong emphasis upon ethical businesses and business leaders showing they care about society.Many consumers have lost faith in corporations in terms of data privacy and those business that can show they place data privacy at the heart of their digital businesses ethics are more likely to keep customers. The signal is that customer attitudes to data privacy and protection are changing fast in both the business and consumer markets.Consequently, and supported by a recent IBM poll , trust in a company handling data correctly is now a key consumer issue. To achieve a business culture that values data privacy requires appropriate leadership, to steer an ethical and transparent approach to data collection, management and use.The report also has strong focus on emerging and connected technologies, such as blockchain, which provides a digital ledger that it clear and transparent; and connected services like cloud computing, which are predicated to push more responsibility for driving data back to the end users.In addition, artificial intelligence remains of interest. AI offers a range of potential uses from assisting with product development to data extraction and analysis. However, the full capabilities of AI in terms of assisting with software development are unlikely to happen in 2019, according to the report.What is more likely to continue, according to Gartner, is automation, especially in relation to the use of robots to replace the more mundane forms of human activity. This is, however, most likely to continue on a machine-for-person basis. The robotic concept of swarming – where desired collective behavior emerges from the interactions between the robots and interactions of robots with the environment - remains some way off.While these technologies are useful, the report notes they have yet to achieve their full potential and organizations need to be careful when adopting them. This is because such “technologies and concepts are immature, poorly understood and unproven in mission-critical, at-scale business operations”. The adoption needs to have a firm goal placed central to any digital transformation process. More about Business, digital business, Strategy, business plan Business digital business Strategy business plan