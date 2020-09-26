By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business As cases or coronavirus infection continue to rise worldwide, more people are electing or being told) to be schooled from home. This places additional strains and stresses on parents. A leading expert provided some advice. Engaging with set homework after a day of different learning patterns can prove to be Based on these factors, how can parents or guardians create good homework habits during COVID-19? The top tips on building good homework habits recommended by Davis are: Discuss homework plans as a family Achieving homework objectives has a better chance of succeeding if all in the family buy in. The best advice is to negotiate the basics, such as: “where will homework be done?”, “When?”, “What will breaks look like?”, “How often do we check in on you?”, and so on. Work in a public area of the house After a lengthy school or college day, it is tempting to allow young people to disappear into their bedrooms for rest and relaxation. However, making sure the kids stay in public areas will help to keep them accountable and to avoid internal and external distractions.. List everything that is due tomorrow Next to each piece of assigned work, the parent should ask the young person to estimate how much time is required to complete the task. Carrying this exercise out will help keep the child motivated and organized. Allow a planned, 15 minute break every hour Asking the young person to get up and move around, eat a healthy snack, or get some fresh air! This aids with refreshing the brain, and it will interrupt any distracting paths they may be on. Lastly, hydrate hydrate hydrate! If the body is well hydrated with water, this can aid concentration. It is important to always avoid sweet drinks, as they will trigger a sugar rush later on. Lots of school-age children are starting to learn the strategies needed adjust and be productive in the so-termed “ new normal ”. However, the situation remains considerably challenging for young people as they attempt to focus on their studies after a day spent learning, either from home using digital learning tools, or within the school or college environment where COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Such restrictions include wearing masks and physical distancing.Engaging with set homework after a day of different learning patterns can prove to be stressful and unproductive Based on these factors, how can parents or guardians create good homework habits during COVID-19? Deborah Ann Davis, author and parenting skills coach, outlines some best practice tips for parents and guardians who are seeking to develop robust homework habits at home for Digital Journal readers.The top tips on building good homework habits recommended by Davis are:Achieving homework objectives has a better chance of succeeding if all in the family buy in. The best advice is to negotiate the basics, such as: “where will homework be done?”, “When?”, “What will breaks look like?”, “How often do we check in on you?”, and so on.After a lengthy school or college day, it is tempting to allow young people to disappear into their bedrooms for rest and relaxation. However, making sure the kids stay in public areas will help to keep them accountable and to avoid internal and external distractions..Next to each piece of assigned work, the parent should ask the young person to estimate how much time is required to complete the task. Carrying this exercise out will help keep the child motivated and organized.Asking the young person to get up and move around, eat a healthy snack, or get some fresh air! This aids with refreshing the brain, and it will interrupt any distracting paths they may be on.If the body is well hydrated with water, this can aid concentration. It is important to always avoid sweet drinks, as they will trigger a sugar rush later on. More about Covid19, coronavirus, Pandemic, remote working, home working Covid19 coronavirus Pandemic remote working home working