Weather in Canada leaves $3 billion worth of grain unharvested

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Western Canadian grain farmers are warning the federal agriculture minister they may not be able to get this year’s multibillion-dollar crop in the bin because of continued snowfall in much of the Prairies. “It is becoming increasingly clear that in some regions, the harvest will not be able to be completed this fall,” Jeff Nielsen, the president of the Grain Growers of Canada, wrote in a “For farmers (who) will have to cope with grain left in the field, the impacts have the potential to be quite severe, including interest charges due to missed financing payments, and lost revenue due to a degradation of grain quality over the winter.” Snow is piling up QUICKLY in southern Alberta with treacherous road conditions already reported. Police warning to "drive with extreme caution." You honestly have to see this to believe it. WOW! https://t.co/gBAK5ZlUBi

Photo courtesy: @Neil_Zee #abstorm #absnow pic.twitter.com/pheuJcVYuo — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) October 2, 2018 In Alberta's Lac Ste. Anny County, growers have only harvested 15.7 percent of their crops. This depressing news forced the municipality to As of Oct. 10, the Harvests in parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba have also been delayed because of snowfall. In Saskatchewan, the weather has slowed harvest across much of the region and stopped harvests completely in northern areas of the province. Opinion: A cheerful wave or sympathetic ear this #harvest season really does help. https://t.co/UZrC3aq2Z1 #cdnag pic.twitter.com/YBVuardqEa — AB Farmer Express (@ABFarmerExpress) October 4, 2018 Global and market impacts Canadian grain growers are facing an unfortunate loss of revenues this year. Canada is one of the world’s top wheat suppliers and the biggest canola exporter. The U.S.-China trade war, along with a drought that hurt Australia and Russia's wheat production this year had Canada looking at increasing its market share in the global crop trade. Actually, global wheat issues drove December futures in Chicago up 7.3 percent this year to close at $5.1725 a bushel on Friday. And while Russia hasn’t curbed exports and Canada’s shipments have yet to significantly slow, if weather problems continue, the market will deteriorate. According to “Vessels arriving now were booked back in early August when no one would have guessed we’d be getting this kind of weather,” said Mark Hemmes, president of Edmonton, Alberta-based Quorum Corp., a company hired by the federal government to monitor Canada’s grain transportation system. “Not a good start to the shipping season.” “It’s definitely a stressful time for farmers,” said Daryl Fransoo, who has yet to harvest 4,400 acres of canola on his farm 50 miles north of North Battleford, Saskatchewan. “There’s a lot of guys that are down in the dumps right now.” Prolonged droughts, snowfall, and other extremes of weather brought about by global warming have played havoc on the agricultural sector globally. 