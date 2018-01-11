Walmart announces closing of dozens of Sam's Club stores

By By Karen Graham 11 hours ago in Business Walmart confirmed Thursday that it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores across the country, laying off thousands of employees, on the same day it announced that it was boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers. The news came out after some Sam's Club stores closed abruptly across the country, leading to speculation by the public. Walmart says All this occurred quite suddenly after Walmart announced earlier on Thursday it was raising the minimum wage for all hourly employees to $11.00 an hour and would expand parental leave and give some employees one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 following the passage of the GOP tax overhaul. After getting glowing words of praise today from the Trump administration's Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she had "no comment" on the announced store closings and the layoffs of thousands of Sam's Club employees. Walmart told Business Insider on Thursday that some of the warehouse stores have already closed and others will close within weeks. Sadly, many employees were not given any warning of the store closings when a number of the stores closed suddenly on Thursday.The news came out after some Sam's Club stores closed abruptly across the country, leading to speculation by the public. Walmart says ten of the warehouse stores will be turned into e-commerce distribution centers and employees will be able to reapply for positions at those locations. The Hill is reporting that Sam's Club used its Twitter account to announce the closures, tweeting: "After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."All this occurred quite suddenly after Walmart announced earlier on Thursday it was raising the minimum wage for all hourly employees to $11.00 an hour and would expand parental leave and give some employees one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 following the passage of the GOP tax overhaul.After getting glowing words of praise today from the Trump administration's Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she had "no comment" on the announced store closings and the layoffs of thousands of Sam's Club employees. More about Walmart, sam's club, closings, raise in minimum qages, realignment strategy Walmart sam s club closings raise in minimum qag... realignment strategy Portfolio