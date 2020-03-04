Special By By Tim Sandle 38 mins ago in Business Reports have come in about a Walgreens’ data leak incident which was caused by the unauthorized disclosure of secure messages within its mobile app. Dr. Vinay Sridhara looks into the issue for Digital Journal. To understand more about the Walgreens data leak, Digital Journal caught up with Dr. Sridhara sees the issue as a product of expansion, which is one of the areas of digital transformation that companies need to be mindful of. He notes: "Walgreens and other large enterprises that are innovating at such rapid rates in order to establish themselves as major forces in new expanding markets like digital healthcare, must make cybersecurity a top priority." In this case it seems that something untoward happened with the cybersecurity focus, as Dr. Sridhara notes: "Unfortunately, this incident sounds like another situation where a product was rushed to market without appropriate security vetting." This issue cuts across a number of industries, as Dr. Sridhara indicates: "This is an all-too-common occurrence in today's fast moving enterprises, where security teams are often pulled in after launch, if at all. " in terms of how businesses should be approaching such issues, Dr. Sridhara recommends: "Proper analysis of this messaging feature in the Walgreens app would probably have uncovered an unencrypted underlying database, as well as lack of authentication and authorization features critical to prohibiting data crossover of this sort." he concludes his analysis with a warning, which businesses should take heed of: "Lack of proper cyber hygiene has resulted in yet another embarrassing, and likely costly, security incident." Major pharmacy chain giant Walgreens has disclosed that some of its mobile apps' users have been given access other users' data, due to a software glitch. This consumer-centric data includes personal information. The size and scale of the issue has not been revealed. According to Security Week , the impacted application is used by tens of millions of people, with the Android application recording some 10 million installs and the iOS app version notching up over 50 million downloads.To understand more about the Walgreens data leak, Digital Journal caught up with Dr. Vinay Sridhara , CTO of Balbix Dr. Sridhara sees the issue as a product of expansion, which is one of the areas of digital transformation that companies need to be mindful of. He notes: "Walgreens and other large enterprises that are innovating at such rapid rates in order to establish themselves as major forces in new expanding markets like digital healthcare, must make cybersecurity a top priority."In this case it seems that something untoward happened with the cybersecurity focus, as Dr. Sridhara notes: "Unfortunately, this incident sounds like another situation where a product was rushed to market without appropriate security vetting."This issue cuts across a number of industries, as Dr. Sridhara indicates: "This is an all-too-common occurrence in today's fast moving enterprises, where security teams are often pulled in after launch, if at all. "in terms of how businesses should be approaching such issues, Dr. Sridhara recommends: "Proper analysis of this messaging feature in the Walgreens app would probably have uncovered an unencrypted underlying database, as well as lack of authentication and authorization features critical to prohibiting data crossover of this sort."he concludes his analysis with a warning, which businesses should take heed of: "Lack of proper cyber hygiene has resulted in yet another embarrassing, and likely costly, security incident." More about wallgreens, Data breach, data leak, Cybersecurity wallgreens Data breach data leak Cybersecurity