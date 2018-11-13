By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Sources are saying Volkswagen is now planning on introducing a subcompact, entry-level crossover, with a starting price of about $21,000. According to the report, VW expects to sell 200,000 units of this entry-level unit in its all-electric I.D. range. Instead, the new VW would offer a cheaper entry-level option that could help compete in terms of overall EV sales, which is actually a good idea. Volkswagen has a whole corral of different EV models besides the recently publicized group that includes a hatchback (thought to be called the I.D. Neo), the I.D. Crozz, the I.D. Buzz, and the I.D. Vizzion. Of course, this news is only based on unnamed sources close to the matter, according to If everything does work out, the company's Emden plant in Germany would be the choice for production, with sales starting sometime in 2020. Sources say VW would plan on building 200,000 units annually. The plant would have to be converted from producing Passats. However, everything is contingent with the plan getting approval from the manufacturer’s supervisory board. It should also be noted that Volkswagen will also manufacture EVs in China, as well as at its sole U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tenn, according to There will be more clarity on the plan after While it may seem that VW's planned entry-level EV crossover is a direct challenge to Tesla, the $21,000 subcompact crossover wouldn't compete directly with anything in the Tesla lineup, reports Driving. Instead, the new VW would offer a cheaper entry-level option that could help compete in terms of overall EV sales, which is actually a good idea. Volkswagen has a whole corral of different EV models besides the recently publicized group that includes a hatchback (thought to be called the I.D. Neo), the I.D. Crozz, the I.D. Buzz, and the I.D. Vizzion.Of course, this news is only based on unnamed sources close to the matter, according to Bloomberg. Word is, besides the $21,000 ($28,000 Canadian) sub-compact EV, a mid-size sedan and a station wagon is being planned.If everything does work out, the company's Emden plant in Germany would be the choice for production, with sales starting sometime in 2020. Sources say VW would plan on building 200,000 units annually. The plant would have to be converted from producing Passats.However, everything is contingent with the plan getting approval from the manufacturer’s supervisory board. It should also be noted that Volkswagen will also manufacture EVs in China, as well as at its sole U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tenn, according to Autoblog. There will be more clarity on the plan after the November 16 meeting of the automaker’s supervisory board. The board is made up of 40 members and includes union representatives who can supposedly “block decisions.” More about Volkswagen, Tesla, subcompact EV, american housing market, Challenger disaster Volkswagen Tesla subcompact EV american housing mar... Challenger disaster