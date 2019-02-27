By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Polestar, a plug-in performance car brand that was spun off from Volvo, revealed its first all-electric car Wednesday. The Polestar 2 will be a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3. To be clear, for the first 12 months of production, a Production will start in The company said it will be taking the vehicle on a "road show" to promote it around the world starting in early March 2019. Overall, both Volvo's Polestar 2 and Tesla's Model 3 are cheaper than most of the electric vehicles manufactured by premium automakers. Tesla and Volvo are betting on the mass market appeal of their two models with people who are ready to adopt electric vehicle technology. The two companies also promise to lower prices as time goes on. Volvo is marketing Online orders are being taken for the 5-seat fastback that has a driving range comparable to the Tesla Model 3. The price is expected to be around 40,000 euros, ($45,000).To be clear, for the first 12 months of production, a more expensive edition of the Polestar 2 will be manufactured. Its price will be about 60,000 euros or the equivalent of about $68,000. The Polestar will be sporting gold seat belts and will have a mileage rating of 275 miles before needing a recharge.Production will start in early 2020 in China, home of Geely Holding Group, Volvo's parent company, and Polestar's co-owner. The four-door all-wheel-drive, along two electric motors with a promised zero to 60 acceleration in under five seconds. The Polestar will be duplicating many of the Tesla Model 3's features, like "vegan" interiors rather than leather, and drivers will be able to use their smartphones as a remote key fob.The company said it will be taking the vehicle on a "road show" to promote it around the world starting in early March 2019. Overall, both Volvo's Polestar 2 and Tesla's Model 3 are cheaper than most of the electric vehicles manufactured by premium automakers.Tesla and Volvo are betting on the mass market appeal of their two models with people who are ready to adopt electric vehicle technology. The two companies also promise to lower prices as time goes on. Volvo is marketing a subscription plan where a customer pays a monthly fee that includes insurance costs as well as the cost of the car itself in a single monthly payment. More about Volvo, polestar 2, tesla model 3, Rival, allelectric Volvo polestar 2 tesla model 3 Rival allelectric Business