By By Karen Graham 8 hours ago in Business In conjunction with this week's Climate Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado, VISA announced it was joining the global RE100 initiative and was committing to 100 percent renewable electricity by the end of 2019. To reach its goal of using 100 percent renewable energy by the end of 2019, VISA will be pursuing an approach that will emphasize "immediate action" across its global portfolio. "We are proud to play a role in driving the adoption of renewable energy," Al Kelly, Visa's CEO, said in a statement Wednesday, reports CNBC. "For Visa, this announcement is an example of our longstanding commitment to operate as a responsible, ethical and sustainable company, while fostering economic growth." VISA is actually going even further in its commitment to a sustainable environment and business. The company already has acquired numerous environmental certifications of its facilities through initiatives such as the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program. As of 2017, about 67 percent of Visa's global square footage has attained an environmental attribute certification. Additionally, VISA is taking on a range of environmental initiatives, including a composting and recycling program and the use of energy-efficient lighting. They are also working to reduce their transportation impact through the use of public transport subsidies, employee shuttles and virtual meetings. VISA is continuing to invest in energy-efficient technologies, besides LEED-designed building upgrades and lighting. They have also invested in motion sensors and an efficient electronics policy that mandates at least 90 percent of new electronics in its largest corporate campus offices meet either ENERGY STAR or EPEAT certification standards. Visa Inc. is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in Foster City, California. It is the world's second-largest card payment organization (debit and credit cards combined), after being surpassed by China UnionPay in 2015. Visa has operations across all continents worldwide with the exception of Antarctica. Nearly all Visa transactions worldwide are processed through VisaNet at one of two secure facilities in the United States. The RE100 initiative is a collaborative, global platform developed by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP to increase corporate demand for renewable energy. VISA is also joining the Rocky Mountain Institute's Business Renewables Center and becoming a signatory to the Renewable Energy Buyers' Principles, led by World Wildlife Fund.