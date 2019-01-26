By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Business Virgin Galactic has teamed up with Baltimore-based Under Armour, well known for its footwear, sports, and casual apparel, to outfit the companies rocket jockeys and customers with stylish suborbital spacesuits. "The partnership will also see Under Armour create uniforms for Virgin Galactic's world-class team at Spaceport America in New Mexico," Virgin Galactic representatives "Working with Sir Richard [Branson] and Virgin Galactic is an opportunity of a lifetime, one that has the entire Under Armour team across the world excited," Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said in The Virgin Galactic VSS Unity, seen during a test flight over the Mojave desert in California on May 29, 2018 HO, Virgin Galactic/AFP/File SpaceShip Two vehicle flights Virgin Galactic already has around 600 customers lined up who have reserved tickets priced between $200,000 and $250,000 to take a trip into the wild blue yonder. They will travel aboard the company's two-pilot, six-passenger SpaceShipTwo vehicle. SpaceShip Two is carried aloft by a modified airplane, then powers its way upward after being dropped at an altitude of about 50,000 feet (15,000 meters). The latest SpaceShip Two - VSS Unity, - made its first trip to space last month on a rocket-powered test flight. According to Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson, if tests continue to go well, commercial operations could begin the middle of this year. Branson has already decided to be on the maiden flight when it occurs, and we can be sure he will be wearing the latest in suborbital spacewear, "The full range of apparel and footwear is set to be revealed later this year, ahead of Richard Branson's inaugural commercial flight," Virgin Galactic representatives wrote in the same statement. Representatives from the two companies made the announcement on January 24, according to Space.com . Under Armour will design and make the outfits worn by passengers, pilots and employees of Virgin Galactic."The partnership will also see Under Armour create uniforms for Virgin Galactic's world-class team at Spaceport America in New Mexico," Virgin Galactic representatives wrote in a statement. "Whether engineers, astronaut trainers and hosts, or mission control operatives, each member of the Virgin Galactic team will be wearing Under Armour apparel specifically chosen to enhance performance and to provide a tangible sense of shared purpose.""Working with Sir Richard [Branson] and Virgin Galactic is an opportunity of a lifetime, one that has the entire Under Armour team across the world excited," Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement. Virgin Galactic already has around 600 customers lined up who have reserved tickets priced between $200,000 and $250,000 to take a trip into the wild blue yonder. They will travel aboard the company's two-pilot, six-passenger SpaceShipTwo vehicle.SpaceShip Two is carried aloft by a modified airplane, then powers its way upward after being dropped at an altitude of about 50,000 feet (15,000 meters). The latest SpaceShip Two - VSS Unity, - made its first trip to space last month on a rocket-powered test flight.According to Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson, if tests continue to go well, commercial operations could begin the middle of this year. Branson has already decided to be on the maiden flight when it occurs, and we can be sure he will be wearing the latest in suborbital spacewear,"The full range of apparel and footwear is set to be revealed later this year, ahead of Richard Branson's inaugural commercial flight," Virgin Galactic representatives wrote in the same statement. More about Virgin galactic, Under Armour, suborbital spacesuits Virgin galactic Under Armour suborbital spacesuit...