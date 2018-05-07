The rumors are true. Today at #USOW2018 I announced that my venture capital firm @Backstage_Cap has launched a $36m fund that will invest in Black women founders $1mill at a time. Thank you to the Backstage Crew, headliners, LPs, mentors & network for making this moment possible. pic.twitter.com/yT1SMQOFAR

I too am excited about the news of @ArlanWasHere & @Backstage_Cap new $36MM fund. Please don't call it a "impact" "social" or "philanthropic" endeavor. This is about making 💰 & data shows this is the group to do it with PERIOD. #startup #vc https://t.co/OnUrn4uhdk