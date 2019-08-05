By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business US wind farm development activity rose to a new high point in the second quarter of 2019, according to new data released by the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA). “Our industry’s success strengthens the US economy because access to affordable, clean American wind power is a competitive advantage in the eyes of business leaders. And when those businesses invest in U.S. wind energy, it directly benefits the people living and working in our country’s farm, factory, and port communities,” said AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan. The wind industry is expanding all across the country, with over 200 wind projects underway in 33 states, and 15 of those states have over 1,000 MW of wind capacity that will come online in the near term. Texas leads the way with the most activity (9,015 MW). U.S. Wind Power Cumulative Installed Capacity, by State American Wind Energy Association Texas is followed by Wyoming (4,831 MW), New Mexico (2,774 MW), Iowa (2,623 MW), and South Dakota (2,183 MW). In the broader picture, about Offshore wind projects also saw increased activity during the second quarter. Maryland (1,200 MW), Connecticut (2,000 MW), and New York (9,000 MW) passed legislation allowing for new offshore projects, while New Jersey granted its first offshore renewable energy certificate (OREC) award to Orsted’s 1,100 MW Ocean Wind project - so far, the Orsted also recently secured the 880-megawatt Sunrise Wind project in New York. The state also chose Equinor's 816-megawatt Empire Wind project. The two deals add up to what New York officials are saying is the largest renewable procurement in the nation's history, according to According to the AWEA’s U.S. Wind Industry Second Quarter 2019 Market Report, a record 41,801 megawatts (MW) of U.S. wind capacity is currently under construction or in advanced stages of development, representing a 10 percent increase in activity at this time last year.“Our industry’s success strengthens the US economy because access to affordable, clean American wind power is a competitive advantage in the eyes of business leaders. And when those businesses invest in U.S. wind energy, it directly benefits the people living and working in our country’s farm, factory, and port communities,” said AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan.The wind industry is expanding all across the country, with over 200 wind projects underway in 33 states, and 15 of those states have over 1,000 MW of wind capacity that will come online in the near term. Texas leads the way with the most activity (9,015 MW).Texas is followed by Wyoming (4,831 MW), New Mexico (2,774 MW), Iowa (2,623 MW), and South Dakota (2,183 MW). In the broader picture, about half of all states have enough projects underway to grow their wind capacity by 25 percent or more.Offshore wind projects also saw increased activity during the second quarter. Maryland (1,200 MW), Connecticut (2,000 MW), and New York (9,000 MW) passed legislation allowing for new offshore projects, while New Jersey granted its first offshore renewable energy certificate (OREC) award to Orsted’s 1,100 MW Ocean Wind project - so far, the largest offshore project planned in the U.S.Orsted also recently secured the 880-megawatt Sunrise Wind project in New York. The state also chose Equinor's 816-megawatt Empire Wind project. The two deals add up to what New York officials are saying is the largest renewable procurement in the nation's history, according to GreenTech Media. More about Wind farms, 2nd quarter, American Wind Energy Association, solar industry, Renewable energy Wind farms 2nd quarter American Wind Energy... solar industry Renewable energy