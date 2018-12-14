By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Business Washington D.c. - Yesterday, the US Congress passed the US Farm Bill which includes parts that legalize the growing of hemp. Hemp has been used as material for such items as carpets and sweaters but derivatives are used for many other purposes such as food and medicine. Hemp had been illegal to grow in the US Hemp has in the past been illegal to grow in the US except for small plots which were made legal to grow marijuana for research purposes. However, the use of marijuana for some medical purposes is legal in many states but with varying often complex regulations. At the federal level cannabis remains a prohibited substance through the Controlled Substances Act(CSA) of 1970. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) lists cannabis as a Schedule I drug, determined to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. The Justice Department has used criminal prosecution, civil asset forfeiture, and even para-military type raids that have targeted medical cannabis providers. It has used these and various threats even against individuals involved in state-legal medical cannabis activities including even doctors and state officials. However, the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment to the CSA in December of 2014 prohibits the Justice Department from spending funds to interfere with the implementation of state cannabis laws. CBD a popular medical ingredient Hemp is very low in the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana plants TCH. It has less than 0.3 percent. However, it is high in the non-psychoactive component CBD. CBD is becoming a popular medical ingredient with proponents claiming it can soothe anxiety, relieve stress and pain, and also help insomnia. It does not get people high in the process. Move could be a boon for farmers The hemp plant is said to detoxify the soil and prevent soil erosion. 