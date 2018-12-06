By By Ken Hanly 4 hours ago in Business Guelph - Cannabis Compliance Inc. (CCI) of Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario has formed a partnership with the University of Guelph to offer workshops on cannabis to both industry enthusiasts and professionals,. They will begin in March of 2019. CCI one of the first cannabis consulting firms to offer such subject matter in Canada The courses offer expertise on licencing applications that will adhere to the recent Cannabis Act that legalizes recreational marijuana in Canada. However, CCI's expertise runs right from licensing through to quality assurance, cultivation, business planning, security and facility design , medical import and export both in Canada and around the globe. University of Guelph has research dedicated to cannabis The university researches cannabis production, including breeding, producing, processing and storage of the product. Professor Canada's Cannabis Act What is legal? Individuals who are 18 year of age or older, if legally able, may possess up to 30 grams of legal cannabis or equivalent in non-dried form in public--although they cannot consume it in public. They can also share up to 30 grams with other adults. The cannabis may be bought as dried, fresh, or oil from a provincially-licensed retailer. If a province or territory has no regulated framework for distribution the cannabis can be purchased online from federally-licensed producers. Individuals may grow from licensed seed or seedlings up to 4 cannabis plants per residence for personal use, and make cannabis products such as food and drinks at home. However, organic solvents cannot be used in order to concentrate products. At present edible products and concentrates are not legal for sale but are to be about one year after the Cannabis Act has been in force. More details are available at the The courses offer expertise on licencing applications that will adhere to the recent Cannabis Act that legalizes recreational marijuana in Canada. However, CCI's expertise runs right from licensing through to quality assurance, cultivation, business planning, security and facility design , medical import and export both in Canada and around the globe. Shannon Kloet, CCI Director of Training Services said: “We are thrilled to be working with the faculty of Guelph to educate industry enthusiasts and professionals on the best practices of cannabis cultivation and create an environment for early learning. We will share our knowledge and support as they work through the licensing process and provide co-branded workshops to students while their facility is being built, keeping them abreast of industry standards." There is an appended video that provides more information on what the company does.The university researches cannabis production, including breeding, producing, processing and storage of the product.Professor Rene Van Acker, Dean of the Ontario Agricultural College at the university said: “Everyone has an eye on cannabis right now. This is a great opportunity to attract people to the horticultural and plant science fields that may not have thought about being involved in plant research before.” The Cannabis Act of the Canadian federal government came into effect back on October 17th this year. The act is said to have three main purposes. First, to keep cannabis out of the hands of youth. Two, to keep profits out of the pockets of criminals, and three to protect public health and safety through allowing adults access to legal cannabis. There are already laws allowing the use of medical marijuana. There are also provincial and territorial laws that can impose further restrictions.Individuals who are 18 year of age or older, if legally able, may possess up to 30 grams of legal cannabis or equivalent in non-dried form in public--although they cannot consume it in public. They can also share up to 30 grams with other adults.The cannabis may be bought as dried, fresh, or oil from a provincially-licensed retailer. If a province or territory has no regulated framework for distribution the cannabis can be purchased online from federally-licensed producers.Individuals may grow from licensed seed or seedlings up to 4 cannabis plants per residence for personal use, and make cannabis products such as food and drinks at home. However, organic solvents cannot be used in order to concentrate products.At present edible products and concentrates are not legal for sale but are to be about one year after the Cannabis Act has been in force. More details are available at the government site. More about Cannabis Act, University of guelph, Cannabis Compliance Inc More news from Cannabis Act University of guelph Cannabis Compliance ...