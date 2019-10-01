UAW strike against GM now hitting both sides of the border

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUAW strike against GM now hitting both sides of the border

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Business
The continuing strike by General Motors union workers has now cost the automaker more than $1 billion during the third quarter, J.P. Morgan estimates - creating parts shortages for GM plants in Mexico and unrest in Canada.
“GM’s US production stopped immediately when the UAW [United Auto Workers] walked off the job on September 16 and we estimate its Canadian and Mexican facilities became progressively impacted throughout the first week,” J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman said in a note to investors on Monday.
The Associated Press reported less that one hour ago that General Motors was forced to shut down its pickup truck and transmission factories in Silao, Mexico because of a parts shortage. This was confirmed by GM spokesman Dan Flores - who said production at the factories ended Tuesday morning, affecting 6,000 workers.
This means that GM has lost any new supplies of its light-duty Chevrolet Silverado, the company’s top-selling U.S. vehicle. Earlier last week, GM had to close a Mexican engine plant and an assembly plant in Canada due to the strike.
The Chevrolet Silverado pickup for 2019
The Chevrolet Silverado pickup for 2019
Chevrolet
The UAW strike is now in its third week and negotiations appear to have slowed down. About 48,000 UAW members have been picketing since Sept. 1, with workers receiving a fraction of their weekly compensation, made up in strike payments from UAW.
Half of GM’s approximately 5,900 hourly employees at its three Ontario plants were off the job this past week as collective bargaining continued between GM and the UAW. A disruption in the auto p[arts supply chain
“GM likely has some ability to recover a portion of these lost profits by shifting production from 3Q into 4Q, although the automaker will also likely be limited in its ability to add production for vehicles already in high demand or in launch mode (such as its high profit full-size “heavy-duty” pickup trucks),” Brinkman said, reports CNBC News.
More about General motors, UAW strike, Mexico, Canada, Third week
 
Latest News
Top News
Employees are in need new training to work with robots
Major Zynga data breach reported Special
Review: Carolyn Miller stuns on 'Summer Time' music video Special
North Korean spear-phishing campaign attacks U.S. firms Special
Vincent Young of 'Beverly Hills 90210' talks about new thriller Special
Meet Tina Adair: Mandolin player and vocalist of Sister Sadie Special
UAW strike against GM now hitting both sides of the border
Missiles, drones and tanks: China shows off military prowess
Rescuers fear six trapped after Taiwan bridge collapse
French ex-president Sarkozy to face campaign finance trial