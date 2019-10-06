Terry Dittes, UAW vice president for the GM Department, in a letter to union members on Sunday morning, said at 5:35 p.m. Saturday the UAW prepared an extensive package proposal and presented it to GM, reports the Detroit Free Press
.
"Our proposal addressed issues of wages, signing bonus, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, transfer rights; to name just a few," said Dittes. GM responded to the UAW's proposal at a few minutes after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, said Dittes.
"The Company's response did not address our extensive package provided last evening," DIttes wrote. "They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change. The Company's response did nothing to advance a whole host of issues that are important to you and your families! It did nothing to provide job security during the term of this Agreement."
Sadly, GM's response to the latest UAW proposal is contradictory to Dittes' message on Friday
that cited “good progress,” was being made in the talks.
The Detroit News
is reporting that in a statement responding to the Dittes letter, GM said: “We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and builds a stronger future for all of us. We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution.”
The UAW's strike against General Motors has been going on since September 16, 2019, and has impacted manufacturing in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico reports CNBC News.