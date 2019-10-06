Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUAW — Negotiations with GM have 'taken a turn for the worse'

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Business
The United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors will continue, as the union on Sunday said talks between the sides have “taken a turn for the worse.”
Terry Dittes, UAW vice president for the GM Department, in a letter to union members on Sunday morning, said at 5:35 p.m. Saturday the UAW prepared an extensive package proposal and presented it to GM, reports the Detroit Free Press.
"Our proposal addressed issues of wages, signing bonus, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, transfer rights; to name just a few," said Dittes. GM responded to the UAW's proposal at a few minutes after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, said Dittes.
"The Company's response did not address our extensive package provided last evening," DIttes wrote. "They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change. The Company's response did nothing to advance a whole host of issues that are important to you and your families! It did nothing to provide job security during the term of this Agreement."
Sadly, GM's response to the latest UAW proposal is contradictory to Dittes' message on Friday that cited “good progress,” was being made in the talks.
The Detroit News is reporting that in a statement responding to the Dittes letter, GM said: “We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and builds a stronger future for all of us. We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution.”
The UAW's strike against General Motors has been going on since September 16, 2019, and has impacted manufacturing in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico reports CNBC News.
More about Uaw, General motors, Labor talks, Strike, host of issues
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Whitney Houston should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
In Morocco, heroin addiction sweeps cannabis corridor
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees to honor The Beatles in Staten Island
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Philippines' Duterte reveals new health problem
France admits 'failings' over Paris police attacker's radicalisation
UK calls for 'intensive negotiations' on new Brexit plans
EU powers push for uptake of migrant relocation pilot scheme
Tens of thousands protest French IVF law for single women, lesbians
US sanctions leave bitter taste on French winegrowers' palates